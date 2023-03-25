Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Turner's turnaround puts WA in command of Shield final

Ashton Turner has picked the perfect time to hit his first Sheffield Shield ton since 2017, putting WA in the box seat against Victoria at the WACA

Andrew Ramsey at the WACA Ground

25 March 2023, 03:04 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

