Turner rounds up best of Aussie talent for inspiration

Turner returns to scene of debut, looks to recapture form

Having shot to stardom with white-ball success in India less than 12 months ago, Ashton Turner has turned to two teammates to keep adding to his arsenal.

Turner, who made his ODI debut in Hyderabad last year, says he's used Steve Smith and David Warner's knowledge of Indian conditions to prepare for the upcoming series.

"As a young player coming into the team with little international experience, I'd be crazy not to be picking their brains and trying to learn from them," Turner said.

"(Warner) has had so much success all around the world but particularly here in India and in the IPL. He thinks about the game really well and it's no fluke that he's had as much success in these conditions that he has."

The 26-year-old looks likely to form part of Australia's potent middle order against India, and used time spent with Steve Smith and the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL to mimic Smith's preparations.

"I was really fortunate to spend a few weeks with Steve at the IPL, (I was) able to spend a lot of time with him in these conditions.

"I spent so much time watching him bat in the nets and following him around the hotel and picking his brains about how plays particularly in India."

After a whirlwind debut ODI series – where Turner was pivotal in Australia's come from behind 3-2 series win over India – his form slumped as he recorded five T20 ducks in a row at the IPL.

That low point was compounded when he was overlooked for Australia's final 15 for the World Cup squad, squeezed out by the return of Smith and Warner, but Turner is only looking forward.

"It's definitely not how I'm going to be remembered in my career, it's a blip on the radar and it's something I take some great lessons out of," Turner said of his ignominious IPL record.

"To be fortunate enough to be picked in another Australian squad is a completely different beast.

"You've got no option but to go out there and put your best foot forward."

Australia play India in the first ODI on Tuesday in Mumbai before heading to Rajkot and Bengaluru.

Australia Qantas ODI Tour of India 2020

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India squad: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami.

First ODI: January 14, Mumbai (D/N) (Fox & Kayo)

Second ODI: January 17, Rajkot (D/N) (Fox & Kayo)

Third ODI: January 19, Bengaluru (D/N) (Fox & Kayo)