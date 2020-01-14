Qantas Tour of India 2020

Turner rounds up best of Aussie talent for inspiration

Australia batsman Ashton Turner has been calling on the wisdom of Steve Smith and David Warner as he looks to replicate his incredible feats of a year ago

Aaron Pereira in Mumbai

14 January 2020, 11:54 AM AEST

@AaronPereira_

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo