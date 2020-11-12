India Tour of Australia - Men's

Big names add star power to pre-Test tour games

India's Test stars as well as nine members of Australia's Test squad are set to feature in tour games – to be live streamed on cricket.com.au - ahead of the Border-Gavaskar series

Martin Smith

12 November 2020, 03:13 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

