Big names add star power to pre-Test tour games

Nine members of Australia's Test squad are set to face off against six of India's best Test XI in the first of two star-studded tour matches next month ahead of the Vodafone Test series.

Australia A will face an Indian side in two three-day matches ahead of the Border-Gavaskar series, the first a red-ball game at Drummoyne Oval in Sydney on December 6-8 before a day-night affair at the SCG on December 11-13.

Both matches, which are expected to have first-class status and will be close to Test standard given the quality of players involved, will be live streamed on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app.

Australian selectors today named a group of 19 players for the two A games, including nine members of their Test squad for the series proper; Tim Paine, Joe Burns, Travis Head, Will Pucovski, Cameron Green, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Sean Abbott and Mitchell Swepson.

It’s expected those nine players will take part in the first game at Drummoyne before most will skip the second match and head to Adelaide for a week of solid preparation ahead of the first Test on December 17.

The first tour match clashes with the Dettol T20 Series, meaning India’s three-format players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah won’t be available, but the Indian side is set to feature Test stars like Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajiinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin as well as young guns like Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill.

The first match looms also as a decisive showdown between Australia’s incumbent Test opener Burns and rising star Pucovski for the right to partner David Warner at the top of the order in the first Test.

"It could well do," national selector Trevor Hohns said today when asked if the performances for the A side could decide the make-up of the first Test XI.

"Particularly those who won't be playing any matches between now and the Test matches, those Australia A games will give us an indication of where some of the players are at that stage."

Hohns added he was unconcerned that picking the uncapped pair of Pucovski and Cameron Green in the A side meant the Indians would get an early look at them ahead of a possible Test debut later in the summer.

"We're using these games as preparation, and also it gives our players an opportunity to have a look at the Indian players as well, so I don't see that as an issue at all," he said.

The expected departure of Australia's Test squad members to Adelaide means the A side will look decidedly different for the second tour game, although some members on the fringes of the Test group may stay behind for extra match practice before linking up with the Test squad.

Former Test batters like Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson and Moises Henriques are all expected to play for the A side in the second tour match, while it's hoped injured allrounder Mitchell Marsh will make his return from an ankle injury via the A side.

The second tour game, to be played with a pink ball under lights at the SCG, will be the only taste of long-form cricket for a handful of Indian players before the Tests begin. Superstar captain Kohli, openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul, spinner Ravindra Jadeja and pacemen Bumrah and Mohammad Shami are all part of India's T20 squad so will miss the first tour game at Drummoyne, making them likely starters for the SCG match.

Injured trio Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma and Wriddhiman Saha could also feature in one or both of the tour matches as they look to prove their fitness ahead of the Test campaign. Wicketkeeper-batsman Saha (hamstring) will be part of the group of players who will arrive in Australia today, while Rohit (hamstring) and Ishant (abdominal muscle) will continue their rehab in India before it’s hoped they will be cleared to fly to Australia at a later date.

Tour matches

Australia A v India A, December 6-8, Drummoyne Oval

Australia A v Indians, December 11-13, SCG (day-night)

Australia A squad: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Joe Burns, Jackson Bird, Alex Carey (wk), Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Nic Maddinson, Mitchell Marsh (subject to fitness), Michael Neser, Tim Paine, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c)*, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal*, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul*, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah*, Mohammed Shami*, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini*, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja*, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

* Unavailable for first tour game

