Australia A squad set for Ashes camp in New Zealand

Pace pair Mitch Perry and Spencer Johnson will join some of the nation's most promising young batting talent in an Australia A squad whose two-match tour to New Zealand next month will form part of the upcoming Ashes defence.

The 14-man squad unveiled today includes current Test squad members Peter Handscomb, Matthew Renshaw and Mitchell Swepson and will take part in two four-day matches against New Zealand A at Lincoln (near Christchurch) in autumn conditions likely to replicate the English summer.

To enhance the England-like experience, the matches will feature the Dukes brand ball that is known for its heightened swing and seam movement that has posed problems for batters in the UK where the Australia has not won a Test series since 2001.

Australia A squad: Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett, Aaron Hardie, Peter Handscomb, Spencer Johnson, Campbell Kellaway, Nathan McSweeney, Joel Paris, Mitch Perry, Jimmy Pierson, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Tim Ward, Teague Wyllie.

In addition to likely Ashes tourists Handscomb and Renshaw, the Australia A squad includes 20-year-old batter Campbell Kellaway who has averaged 30 since making his Marsh Sheffield Shield debut earlier this season, and 18-year-old Western Australian Teague Wyllie who scored a memorable century to start this summer.

Perry has been named on the back of impressive Shield form for Victoria with 19 wickets from his past three matches, while Johnson's selection continues a meteoric rise for the left-armer who had spent three years on the sidelines through injury before earning a call-up for Brisbane Heat in BBL|12.

"Playing for Australia is what we're all striving to do," Johnson said earlier this week, having claimed 15 wickets at 13.06 in the first two Shield appearances of his injury-interrupted career.

"Playing for Australia is a goal of mine and probably a goal for everyone but at the minute it's one game at a time.

"I've missed so much, so I guess it puts a bit of perspective knowing it could get taken away from you at any minute.

"So at the moment it's one game at a time, one day at a time and hopefully just keep riding that wave."

Given the Dukes ball's propensity to favour pace bowlers, the squad is heavily represented by swing and seam bowlers including ODI-capped duo Joel Paris (WA) and Wes Agar (South Australia), Queensland's Xavier Bartlett and WA allrounder Aaron Hardie.

Top-order batters Tim Ward (Tasmania) and Nathan McSweeney (SA) have been rewarded for consistent performances in the Shield competition this summer, and in-form Queensland keeper-batter Jimmy Peirson will take the gloves.

A number of players who are likely to be considered for the five-Test Ashes campaign in June-July this year were not considered for the A tour because they are undertaking UK county stints and will therefore gain significant exposure to English conditions.

That cohort includes Marcus Harris (Gloucestershire), Michael Neser (Glamorgan), Sean Abbott (Surrey), Sam Whiteman (Northamptonshire), Nathan McAndrew (Sussex) and Peter Siddle (Somerset) while Test stars Marnus Labuschagne (Glamorgan) and Steve Smith (Sussex) have also signed for county appearances.

Cameron Bancroft, leading Shield runs scorer for this season, is understood to have also secured an early season stint in county cricket having played for Durham in recent years, while he and WA teammate Josh Inglis – who clubbed a match-winning 138 from 110 balls in yesterday's Marsh One Day Cup final win over SA and is awaiting the arrival of his first child later this year – have both nominated in the draft for The Hundred tournament in the UK in August.

While no captain has been named, Handscomb would be favoured to lead the squad given he led a CA XI team against South Africa last December.

National Selection Panel chair George Bailey said that in addition to providing valuable experiences for senior and emerging players in an Ashes year, the A-tour also recognises Australia's upcoming commitment of two Tests and three ODIs in New Zealand early next year.

"The squad contains some experienced, strong performers in state cricket, along with several emerging players we believe have exciting futures ahead of them," Bailey said today, noting nine of the 14-member squad are aged under 26.

"We are committed to the continued expansion of the Australia A program and these games are specifically designed to expose these players to conditions they may not experience in Australia.

"With an Ashes this winter and a tour of New Zealand early next year, this is a great opportunity for this group to perform in similar environments to those countries.

"Having Pete (Handsomb), Matt (Renshaw), Mitch (Swepson) and Jimmy (Peirson) will add experience as senior players who can impart their knowledge of different conditions."

Australia will reciprocate the experience for their trans-Tasman neighbours by hosting two four-day matches and three one-dayers in Brisbane later this year.