Next gen get chance to impress with Aussie A trip

Teen star Litchfield in line for Test debut after Ashes call-up

Australia are looking towards the future with their youthful ‘A’ squad that will accompany the Ashes side to the United Kingdom this June and July, national selector Shawn Flegler says.

The ongoing battle between the next generation of wicketkeepers will be one focus across the three T20s and three one-dayers, with three keeper-bats – Tahlia Wilson, Nicole Faltum and Maddy Darke – part of the 13-player squad.

Allrounder Nicola Carey, the only CA-contracted player not included in either squad, opted out of the ‘A’ tour, Flegler revealed.

Carey had been a consistent member of Australian squads since 2018 but after struggling to break into the Australian XI in recent times, was omitted from the group that travelled to South Africa for last month’s T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile young talent was preferred over experienced players who have previously featured for Australia A including Elyse Villani, Molly Strano and Erin Burns.

"(It is) a bit more of a look to the future," Flegler said on Wednesday.

"Nic (Carey) was certainly considered and she made a decision not to make herself available for this tour ... we respect that decision by Nic, she wants to have a good preseason and work hard through the domestic season next season.

"But we're certainly looking ahead with the squad.

"There's still some players who had very good domestic seasons, Courtney Webb scored a lot of runs, Nic Faltum had a really good season, we've obviously gone with three keepers in there as well so that's a bit of a nod to the future as well, to give them all a bit of a crack and see how they go."

While the oldest player in the ‘A’ squad is 26-year-old Heather Graham, there is considerable top-level experience in the group through players including Amanda-Jade Wellington, Lauren Cheatle and Tayla Vlaeminck.

The overlap with the multi-format Ashes also means members of that squad will link up with the Australia A group when not picked in the senior side.

Australia already have two wicketkeepers in their best XI in 33-year-old Alyssa Healy and 29-year-old Beth Mooney, while Georgia Redmayne – also 29 – was unavailable for the UK trip as she continues to rehabilitate a torn Achilles.

But who will eventually take their spots in the Australian XI is less clear, and all three of Faltum, Wilson and Darke made statements across the domestic summer with each scoring their first 50-over century and impressing behind the stumps.

"We'd would like to give them all an opportunity and I've had discussions with all three of them about that," Flegler said.

"It's just a great chance for all three to experience those conditions overseas.

"Nic Faltum has actually already gone over to England, she's going to be playing some cricket over there beforehand, so she'll join the squad once we arrive in England.

"The other two, Maddy and Tahlia, will join us for a couple of camps up here in Brisbane prior to the tour getting away."

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Australia's Ashes squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Test: June 22-26 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11am local (7pm AEST)

First T20I: July 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, 6.35pm (3.35am July 2 AEST)

Second T20I: July 5 at The Oval, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 6 AEST)

Third T20I: July 8 at Lord's, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 9 AEST)

First ODI: July 12 at The County Ground, Bristol, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (7pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Australia A v England A 2023

Australia A Squad: Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke, Heather Graham, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Charli Knott, Kate Peterson, Courtney Sippel, Tayla Vlaeminck, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tahlia Wilson

First T20: June 21, Loughborough

Second T20: June 23, Loughborough

Third T20: June 25, Loughborough

First one-dayer: June 28, TBC

Second one-dayer: June 30, TBC

Third one-dayer: July 2, TBC