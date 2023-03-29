Women's Ashes - Test

Next gen get chance to impress with Aussie A trip

Australia's young talent will get a taste of English conditions in June with selectors looking towards the future in their Australia A squad

Laura Jolly

29 March 2023, 04:33 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

