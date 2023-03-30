Ultimate guide for the Australia A tour of New Zealand

Who, when, where?

An Australian men's side will make their first trip across the Tasman in more than two years when Australia A take on New Zealand A in two four-day first-class matches in Lincoln, near Christchurch. Both matches, from April 1-4 and 8-11, will be played at Bert Sutcliffe Oval at Lincoln University with play beginning at 8.30am on the Australian east coast (10.30am NZ time).

The South Island conditions are designed to replicate English conditions with several Ashes hopefuls, including recent Test squad members Matthew Renshaw and Mitchell Swepson, to make the trip over. To enhance the England-like experience, the two matches will feature the Dukes ball known for its heightened swing and seam movement.

The venue has previously hosted the first Sheffield Shield match on foreign soil – between NSW and WA in February 2016 to assist Australia's preparations for a Test tour of New Zealand later that month – and it's also the ground an Australian Under-19 team boasting the likes of Mitch Marsh, Nic Maddinson, Josh Hazlewood and Kane Richardson beat a Pakistan side featuring Babar Azam in the 2010 U19 World Cup final.

Notably, the tour marks the first time an Australia A side has visited New Zealand. The last time the national men's side traversed the Tasman Sea was for five T20Is in February-March 2021, which the Black Caps won 3-2.

Bert Sutcliffe Oval hosted a Sheffield Shield match in February 2016 // Getty

Nathan McSweeney and Aaron Hardie have been announced as joint Australia A captains for the series, with the South Australian batter to take the reins in the first match beginning on Saturday and the West Australian allrounder the second match beginning on April 8.

How can I watch?

Both matches will be live streamed on the New Zealand Cricket website here.

As always, live scores, videos, daily match reports and the latest news from New Zealand will be available on the cricket.com.au website and CA Live app.

Who is playing?

While players with county deals weren't considered for selection as they will already be subject to English conditions prior to the Ashes, there's still a host of seasoned performers and talented young guns taking part in the series. Nine of Australia's 14-player squad are under the age of 26, and three (Renshaw, Swepson and Wes Agar) have already played international cricket.

Dual Marsh Sheffield Shield champions Aaron Hardie and Teague Wyllie are part of the squad and Victorian duo Campbell Kellaway and Mitch Perry will make their Australia A debuts. South Australian left-arm speedster Spencer Johnson is daring to dream of an Ashes berth after a breakthrough summer and is joined in the squad by state teammate Agar following a career-best Shield season that yielded 36 wickets.

Tasmanian openers Tim Ward and Caleb Jewell will also get a chance at the next level after another impressive Shield campaign averaging almost 32 together at the top of the order, while Jimmy Peirson takes the gloves after another solid summer with the bat (460 runs at 35.38 including two centuries) and gloves (34 catches and two stumpings). He's joined by Bulls quick Xavier Bartlett fresh off a career-best 23-wicket Shield campaign.

Emerging Redbacks seamer Jordan Buckingham has replaced WA's Joel Paris in the squad after he suffered some lower back pain during the Sheffield Shield final. Jewell also replaced incumbent Test batter Peter Handscomb after the Victorian captain secured a short-term county deal with Leicestershire to push his Ashes credentials.

New Zealand A also boast a strong squad that includes six players with international experience. Top-order batter Tom Bruce will captain the side, while quicks Doug Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, and Scott Kuggelejin, spinner Ajaz Patel and allrounder Col McConchie round out those with Black Caps appearances to their name.

Squads

Australia A squad: Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett, Jordan Buckingham, Aaron Hardie (c), Caleb Jewell, Spencer Johnson, Campbell Kellaway, Nathan McSweeney (c), Mitch Perry, Jimmy Pierson, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Tim Ward, Teague Wyllie

New Zealand A squad: Tom Bruce (c), Adi Ashok, Doug Bracewell, Henry Cooper, Jacob Duffy (game one only), Dean Foxcroft, Cam Fletcher, Mitch Hay, Scott Kuggeleijn (game two only), Cole McConchie, Robbie O'Donnell, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Brett Randell, Sean Solia

Australia A form guide

A full-strength Prime Minister's XI featuring recent Test debutant Todd Murphy and recalled batters Matthew Renshaw and Peter Handscomb played out a thrilling draw against the touring West Indians in Canberra in November. Renshaw hit 81 in the first innings followed by an unbeaten century in the second, while Handscomb hit back-to-back fifties as Australia A set the West Indians 309 to win on the final day. They finished 32 runs short eight down with Mark Steketee taking six wickets for the match.

In June last year, Australia A also toured Sri Lanka alongside the nation's senior side for two one-day and two first-class matches against Sri Lanka A, with the visitors sweeping the red-ball fixtures 2-0 after the two sides split the 50-over matches one each.

Peirson steered Australia A to a remarkable four-innings chase of 367 on the final day of the second four-day match with an unbeaten 128, putting on 151 with Henry Hunt (107) before an unbroken stand of 150 with Hardie (78no) secured a memorable five-wicket win. Scott Boland (seven wickets) and Steketee again (five wickets) were the standout bowlers for the match.

Murphy took 4-67 in the first innings of the first four-day fixture and Josh Philippe hit consecutive half-centuries before Tanveer Sangha (4-56) bowled the tourists to a 68-run victory on the final day. Cameron Green hit a century in Australia's seven-wicket victory in the opening one-day clash while Travis Head smashed 110 off 86 balls in the second with Matthew Kuhnemann's 3-43 in vain as Sri Lanka A got home by four wickets with seven balls to spare. Kuhnemann was then whisked into the senior squad to replace an injured Ashton Agar, making his international debut in the second ODI six days later.

New Zealand A v Australia A series

