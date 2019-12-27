ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Standout Aussie A players push World Cup cases

Strong performances with bat and ball have left the Australian selectors with some tough calls to make ahead of the T20 World Cup

Laura Jolly

27 December 2019, 11:07 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2019 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo