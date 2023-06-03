Aussies' relaxed prep in stark contrast to 2019 approach

Leaving aside the unique nature of an Ashes campaign that kicks off with a showcase Test match against India, there are glaring contrasts between the preparatory stage of Australia's current tour to England and that of four years earlier.

For starters, the 2019 Test sojourn followed the home-town euphoria generated by the ICC World Cup which, in turn, pushed back the start date for Australia's men's Ashes defence to August 1, where the weather carried a palpable whiff of proper summer.

The two training days Pat Cummins' squad have completed ahead of next week's World Test Championship Final against India at The Oval have been largely conducted amid the bracing morning chill of semi-rural Kent, where lazy nor-easterlies rip seemingly direct off the North Sea.

Whereas the 2019 preamble played out in Test match-accredited surrounds at Southampton's Rose Bowl – which, in 2021, hosted the inaugural WTC Final – the practice venue until tomorrow is the sparsely appointed Kent County Cricket Club out-ground at Beckenham which is decidedly more village green than vast stadium.

But the most discernible difference is the tempo of the training itself, noting that Australia's first playing engagement of their two-month tour is still five days away.

In 2019, then coach Justin Langer oversaw an unprecedented intra-squad trial match scheduled over three days at Southampton that was essentially a Darwinian exercise to trim a 25-player squad to 17, with performances in the heat of battle a decisive factor in some of the final selections.

Prior to the game unfolding, Langer admitted the scenario was "going to be brutal" which is not a term that could be applied to events of the past two days at Beckenham that – while meticulously planned and competitively executed – have exuded a decidedly low-key air.

Where the oversized contingent of four years ago buzzed about fielding and nets sessions run by Langer and his former Test teammates Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh, the class of 2023 went about their business today in small groups and against local bowlers and assistant coaches flinging 'side arms'.

One of the primary beneficiaries of the 2019 'Lord of the Flies' event was Marnus Labuschagne, who claimed the last available batting berth in the final Ashes squad after scoring 41 on a diabolical Southampton pitch, and who now sits atop the ICC Test batter rankings.

As Labuschagne points out, part of the reason for the high-intensity lead-in to the 2019 series was the underlying flux the men's team then found itself immersed in, with Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft all returning to Test cricket after serving their respective suspensions.

Furthermore, the engorged squad contained no fewer than eight specialist pace bowlers fighting for six places, with the final cohort to be mixed and matched across all five Ashes Tests to ensure Australia was able to deploy the most suitable bowlers for the various England venues.

So while the current warm-up seems positively genteel in comparison to the Southampton war games of four years ago, Labuschagne believes that reflects a change in circumstances more than a radical shift in philosophy.

"It's just that we're really well organised," he said today, prior to Australia's second day of training at bucolic Beckenham. "In 2019, we weren't as set on the team and there was probably a lot more questions about people coming back in.

"That was Steve, Dave and Cameron's first entry back into Test cricket, there wasn't that much stability, even with our bowlers.

"We played three or four different bowling attacks in three games, so there's a lot more clarity around our team which I think creates that consistency.

"It creates the preparation instead of people playing for spots and thinking that they're vying for a position.

"Everyone knows where they sit, so we can prepare and get ourselves ready."

Another significant shift since 2019 has been Labuschagne's status within the Test outfit, having taken his chance when deployed as the Ashes' first concussion substitute when Smith was felled at Lord's to become a lock in the pivotal number three batting berth.

Labuschagne's evolution is a vital factor in Australia's progression to next week's World Test Championship Final against India, with the team having finished atop the rankings ladder drawn from results gained over the past two years.

The 28-year-old won a berth in the expanded squad for the Southampton shoot-out of 2019 on the strength of impressive form in the English county competition earlier that summer, and recognises the vast change in his own outlook in the intervening four years.

"In 2019, I felt like I almost had to prove to people I was good enough," he said today.

"For me now, it's just about making sure I do my role in the side and work out ways to score runs, it doesn't matter what the conditions are.

"That comes with the confidence of scoring runs and being a consistent part of a team.

"You start getting more comfortable in the side and you understand your role a bit better.

"Mentally I'm as hungry as ever and want us to win this series.

"I really feel like we let one slip last time we were here, and hopefully we can amend that."

For all the high intensity preparation and the unprecedented scale of Australia's mission four years ago to win their first men's Ashes series in the UK since 2001, they ultimately shared the final scoreline 2-2 which meant they retained the cherished urn.

If they are to go one better in 2023, with the helter-skelter schedule of six Tests (including the WTC Final) in nine weeks precluding opportunities for the once-traditional tour games to provide additional centre-wicket practice, runs at the top of the order will be prime currency.

But despite heading into the northern summer as the game's top-ranked Test batter ahead of New Zealand's Kane Williamson, Smith and England's 2019 skipper Joe Root, Labuschagne knows his tenure at first-drop depends entirely on his capacity to perform.

And even though the internal battle for positions in the starting XI has not been as overt as at the Rose Bowl showdown of four years ago, it is no less real.

"Anyone that's batting three for Australia is going to have responsibility, so I think even in 2019 that responsibility was there," Labuschagne said today when asked if he felt additional accountability now he is ensconced in Australia's Test team.

"It was my job to score runs and if I didn't score runs, they'd find someone else to do the job.

"So I don't think that changes."

It may be the one lingering constant that endures from Australia's previous Test visit to England's shores.

2023 Qantas Tour of the UK

World Test Championship Final: Wednesday June 7-Sunday June 11, The Oval

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner