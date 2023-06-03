ICC World Test Championship Final 2023

Aussies' relaxed prep in stark contrast to 2019 approach

A relatively genteel lead-in to the World Test Championship Final and the Ashes beyond bears little resemblance to the 'brutal' trial played out for spots this time four years ago

Andrew Ramsey in London

3 June 2023, 08:47 AM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo