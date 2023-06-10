Aussies' most miserly men fighting to battle Bazball

Starc expecting pitch 'tricks' as cracks begin to show

As Ricky Ponting warned his former side to be ready for England's bid at bringing 'Bazball' to the Ashes, Australia are facing a difficult selection call that may pit Test cricket's two most economical bowlers against each other.

Mitchell Starc labelled it a "good problem to have" with Scott Boland strengthening his case to play against England at Edgbaston next week as the Australian bowling attack's first outing on UK soil this northern summer ended with the right-armer as a notable standout.

On day three of the World Test Championship final at The Oval, Boland struck with the second ball of the day and could have had his side in a position to enforce the follow-on had a tough chance been caught off the dogged Shardul Thakur later that over.

Boland, who had needed just nine balls the previous day to register his first Test wicket in the UK, finished as the only Aussie bowler with an economy rate under three.

Whether Australia can keep things that tight against England's ultra-aggressive Bazballers shapes as the northern summer's most intriguing sub-plot.

Asked if the Ashes hosts will be able to take down the tourists' bowlers over the coming weeks, Ponting told reporters: "I don't think it's impossible.

"I think they'll definitely try," he said on Friday. "I think the Australian attack have to be ready for it.

"I've got a few thoughts on what I'd be doing if I was an Australian fast bowler … about how to bowl to the England batsmen.

"They (England) have made it clear. I think they've played this way for the last couple of years with this series in mind. I think they're trying to find a brand of cricket they can play that can win them an Ashes series."

Boland might well have missed selection for this week's showpiece Test against India had Australia had at their disposal a fully fit Josh Hazlewood, who nonetheless remains on track to play in next week's Ashes opener beginning Friday.

Hazlewood has not bowled the last few days as part of his management plan but completed sprint drills on Thursday and will bowl tomorrow in south London.

If Starc, who conceded he was short of his best in India's first innings but underlined his value in dismissing his opponents' best batter with a brute of a delivery to Virat Kohli, is selected for the first Test then selectors will be forced to pick between Boland and Hazlewood.

"Certainly tough decisions," said Starc. "You've seen the way that Scotty's bowled here already and what he offers.

"The beauty is we all offer certain different things and no-one bowls the same. And you've got Michael Neser around as well and Sean Abbott who plays here for Surrey, so we've got a contingent much like the last tour here (in 2019).

"We picked attacks based on the grounds or who we were up against as well – whether that's another plan of attack (this tour) I'm not sure.

"The fact we've got six quicks and two spinners (in Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy) around the group leaves options open for no matter what they want to do.

"Josh is getting himself right for that first Test … Scotty, the way he's bowled throughout the summer and certainly this week, definitely makes it a hard decision.

"It's a good problem to have."

Ponting indicated that his view of the fast-bowling pecking order, which has Hazlewood among the top three quicks, remained despite Boland's continued success in Test cricket.

"When you look at Scott Boland the way he is (bowling), it's a pretty compelling argument to say is he in this starting line-up for the first (Ashes) Test," said Ponting, adding that rest and rotation will likely see all four pacemen play anyway over the course of the series.

"If Hazlewood is fit and you're 100 per cent convinced he's right to get through this game, then I think he'll start.

"But if he doesn't, I think they've got a pretty good back-up in Boland."

While it may be futile to pursue the kind of containment strategy Australia took on during the 2019 Ashes given England's new approach, the visitors still know economy will be at a premium over the coming weeks.

And in Hazlewood and Boland, the Aussies have Test cricket's two most miserly bowlers over the past 18 months (minimum 70 overs).

Hazlewood has only played three Tests during that period but has gone at just 2.18 from 102 overs, while Boland's 192.1 overs have been at an economy rate of 2.26. England's Jimmy Anderson (2.39) is the next best.

For Boland at The Oval in his UK Test debut, it has been a familiar story. He was a constant wicket-taking threat on a seaming pitch in the first innings and went at a rate of 2.95 per over from his 20 overs.

India of course present a different proposition to England, yet they still rattled along at better than four runs per over in their first dig with veterans Starc (who went at 5.19 per over) and Lyon (4.75 from four overs) struggling for control at times.

Even captain Pat Cummins (4.15 from 20 overs) returned an economy rate north of four for just the second time in an innings in his Test career.

Boland on the other hand kept things tight at 2.95 (from 20 overs) while he sent down more maidens (six) than the rest of the attack combined (three).

Starc knows bowling dry against England will be even more difficult but believes his wicket-taking ability means he remains an attractive selection prospect.

"Yeah they probably will (go after me)," said Starc. "That (extra) air-speed comes into it, those mis-hits behind square tend to race away because of the quicker bowling.

"There's been plenty of times in the past where I've gone for more runs than the other guys.

"The role I play is more of an aggressive role to bring in those stumps and bowl those fuller lengths and create those chances.

"All the bowlers complement each other differently with different skillsets and the way we go about it."

