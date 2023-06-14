Legacy awaits Aussies with drought-breaking series win

Breaking away Ashes drought a chance to 'define this era'

Australia are chasing an 'era defining' victory as they seek to be the first visiting men's team to win an Ashes series on English soil in more than two decades.

Pat Cummins would become the first Australian captain since Steve Waugh in 2001 to win an away Ashes series after Waugh's side recorded a thumping 4-1 win on the back of 30-plus wickets each to Glenn McGrath (32 at 16.93) and Shane Warne (31 at 18.70).

Waugh also finished that series with an average above 100 with centuries in the first and fifth Tests.

Although Australia, under Tim Paine, managed to retain the urn in 2019 with a very similar side to this year's Ashes squad, they let slip distinct opportunities at both Headingley and The Oval as the series finished 2-2.

Marnus Labuschagne – who made his mark on Test cricket in that series as the first ever concussion substitute by replacing Steve Smith in the second match at Lord's – believes Australia were the better team four years ago.

"We've just got to finish off the series, we just let it slip at The Oval," Labuschagne told cricket.com.au ahead of the first Test at Edgbaston beginning on Friday.

"We played better cricket the whole time even though we lost at Headingley with a ridiculous innings (by Ben Stokes, we still were the better team.

"To learn from that series is making sure that we're on and we finish the job."

Neither team has won an overseas Ashes campaign in more than 12 years with England the last to do so in 2010-11 when they broke their own 24-year drought on Australian soil with a 3-1 series victory.

Steve Waugh and his triumphant 2001 Ashes squad // Getty

"You cannot give an inch in Test cricket," said Australia opener Usman Khawaja, who was dropped following the third Test at Headingley in 2019.

"I respect England in their own conditions.

"They've got class bowlers – Jimmy Anderson is still class, Stuart Broad is still class, their batting has been clicking lately.

"A year ago, if you told me we were coming here I would have been very confident, they were struggling a fair bit, the batting looked like they weren't really sure how to go about it.

"I feel like 'Stokesy' and Brendon McCullum have brought their players and their batting unit a lot of clarity, which can always be dangerous when you've got a team with a little bit of momentum.

"But five Test matches is also a long time, so we'll do our best to break it down."

Josh Hazlewood, who is in line to return to the Test side for this week's series opener after recovering from side soreness, said consistency across the five-match series would be the key to breaking the drought.

"I think last time we were probably just up and down a little bit. England fought hard and made it a great series and I think this time it's going to be similar," the right-armer told cricket.com.au.

Cummins believes an away Ashes win could define an era of Australian cricket.

"You still talk about the series 20, 30 or 40 years on," he told cricket.com.au.

Cummins celebrates after bowling Joe Root at Old Trafford in 2019 // Getty

"That's the opportunity ahead of this group right now.

"Coming to, say, England or India, you can get caught up in feeling like you need to reinvent the wheel and you've got to change everything about the way you've played.

"What we've shown is being able to adapt really well to different conditions and really it's just by slightly tweaking our style."

Nathan Lyon, Australia's leading wicket-taker in Tests since the 2019 Ashes series with 124, added: "With (Australia) not winning an Ashes series here in 20-odd years, I feel like this has the potential to really define this Australian cricket era and this team.

"Our goal is to become one of the greatest Australian cricket teams and that should be a goal for each and every one of our players."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood