Aussies head back to the future in latest Test schedule

The scheduling of January away Test tours for Australia's men is a break with tradition, but it's not unprecedented

Andrew Ramsey

19 August 2022, 04:16 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo