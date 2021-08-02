Bullish Bangladesh out to 'exploit Aussie inexperience'

Ashton Turner wants to emulate Andre Russell's finishing ability but Bangladesh have boldly declared he and Australia's fellow international greenhorns are ripe to be exploited during a rare visit to the Asian nation.

Australia trained in steamy Dhaka ahead of their whistle-stop five-match series beginning Tuesday (10pm AEST, broadcast details TBC), with the undermanned visitors looking to atone for last month's 1-4 T20I series defeat to the West Indies.

Turner is among a handful of fringe batters eager to push their T20 World Cup cases after the underwhelming performance against the powerful West Indians.

Ben McDermott is in line to return from an ankle injury after training strongly on Sunday, while Josh Philippe, Dan Christian and Moises Henriques will also be looking to step up with injured captain Aaron Finch joining Steve Smith, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Marnus Labuschagne and Marcus Stoinis among the absentee batters.

Matthew Wade is expected to take over from Finch as skipper.

The Aussies have never lost a T20 against Bangladesh, all of which have been one-off meetings at World Cups, but their coach Russell Domingo is bullish about his side's chances.

"They are missing a couple of key players, and they've obviously got some players here who are trying to get into the World Cup squad so there will be added pressure on those players to perform," said South African Domingo.

"Hopefully we can exploit that inexperience.

"I'm not sure how many of those boys have actually played T20 cricket in Bangladesh, so it's a new challenge for them as well and we've got to make sure we take advantage of that."

Having impressed with both bat and ball in Australia's 50-over series win in Barbados, Turner could go some way to sealing a berth as a middle-order specialist for this year's World Cup to be held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The Perth Scorchers captain has been learning from new national teammate Dan Christian, while the Aussies have also tapped into the wisdom of Russell after the explosive allrounder torched them during last month's T20s.

Ashton Agar had an extended conversation on power-hitting with Russell in St Lucia at the end of the series and passed on some of his insights to Turner.

"He's probably the best in the world at the moment at finishing games for his team," said Turner. "He's another one playing T20 cricket only.

"For me it's interesting to pick the brains of those guys. The message coming from Andre Russell is that he's trying to replicate the situations he gets in games, to challenge him(self) as much as possible away from match situations."

Domingo suggested the monsoonal rain that Dhaka has experienced in recent weeks should initially lessen the impact of spin, though playing all five games over the course of just seven days at the same venue should create some wear and tear.

Wade, Agar and Josh Hazlewood were part of the Test team that lost to Bangladesh in Australia's most recent match at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium on a raging turner during their 2017 tour.

"Speaking to guys who have played here before, we're probably expecting wickets to be like what we experienced in the West Indies," said Turner, who made an encouraging return to the bowling crease at international level with his off-spin during the ODIs against the Windies.

"Coming from Australia, particularly in winter, we don’t get to play on wickets that spin like this so I'm really excited to have some wickets that offer something for spin bowling, which is not always the case in Australia.

"As a batter, I know we're going to come up against some crafty spin bowlers. There's going to be a lot of overs bowled by spinners."

Qantas Tour of Bangladesh 2021

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade (vc), Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha.

Bangladesh squad: Mahmudullah (c), Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Shaif Uddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Rubel Hossain

(all matches at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka)

First T20: August 3, 6pm (10pm AEST)

Second T20: August 4, 6pm (10pm AEST)

Third T20: August 6, 6pm (10pm AEST)

Fourth T20: August 7, 6pm (10pm AEST)

Fifth T20: August 9, 6pm (10pm AEST)