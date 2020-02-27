Australia make two changes, opt to bat first

Australia have made two changes for their crucial T20 World Cup clash against Bangladesh in Canberra, calling in teenage allrounder Annabel Sutherland and leg-spinner Georgia Wareham.

Australia will bat first after captain Meg Lanning won the toss at Manuka Oval, with the game to be played on a new pitch, rather than the one used in Wednesday’s double-header.

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt

Bangladesh XI: Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana Joty (wk), Fargana Hoque Pinky, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun (c), Nahida Akter, Khadija-Tul-Kubra

Pace-bowling allrounder Sutherland has been recalled after missing Monday’s game against Sri Lanka while leg-spinner Georgia Wareham will play her first game of the tournament.

Making way for the pair are pace bowler Delissa Kimmince and off-spinner Molly Strano.

Australia and Bangladesh have never met in any format, with Lanning’s team out to build momentum after their nervy win over Sri Lanka.

While theoretically Australia could lose two matches and still advance, a slip up against the Tigresses would make the equation more difficult for the defending champions, particularly with New Zealand looming in Melbourne next week.

"It was great we were able to grind out a win the other night," Lanning said on Wednesday.

"Hopefully that win is a bit of a kickstarter and gives us a little momentum.

"Every game is a must win. In the past and we saw it the other night, this group has really embraced the pressure and played well in big moments."

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

February 21: India won by 17 runs

February 24: Australia won by five wickets

February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1 & Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia’s matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network