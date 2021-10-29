ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Aussies expect to stick with allrounder ploy against England

Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell combined for 51 runs from their four overs but Australia look unlikely to revert to five specialist bowlers for this weekend's clash with England

29 October 2021, 08:04 AM AEST

