Aussies expect to stick with allrounder ploy against England

Australia are adamant their strategy of playing just four specialist bowlers can stand up as they brace themselves for international Twenty20 cricket's most damaging line up.

Aaron Finch's men cruised to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Dubai early on Friday morning, setting up a heavyweight World Cup clash with England this weekend (1am Sunday, Fox Cricket & Kayo Sports).

But there were still question marks with the ball, with allrounders Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis going for a combined 51 runs from their four overs.

Australia had traditionally played with five bowlers during four straight series wins ahead of what was meant to be a home World Cup last year, before it was postponed.

They then made the tough call to drop Ashton Agar ahead of the 2021 tournament opener, instead opting to go with three quicks, Adam Zampa and seven bats.

The strategy paid off in their tournament-opening win over South Africa when Maxwell took 1-22 from his four, but his early over of 16 against Sri Lanka meant Stoinis had to be used.

Zampa eventually proved the hero for Australia with the ball, taking 2-12 in a player-of-the-match performance while Starc also helped change the momentum in the middle overs.

But regardless, England will pose a different challenge.

They remain the best batting team of the past five years since the last World Cup, scoring at 8.78 an over and winning 74 per cent of matches.

That could be a threat to Australia, particularly if they look to target the overs against the allrounders.

"No, not at all (is it a concern)," David Warner said.

"If you look at Maxi last game, he obviously did a good job. This is the match-ups that happen in Twenty20 cricket.

"Either way, you're going have to pick one of the (team make-ups).

"So for us to have that all-round option as well with Mitch Marsh, Maxi and Stoin, we know they're not specialist bowlers but they do a job and a great one.

"They did go for a little bit tonight together, but we're not too worried at all."

Warner also claimed that having the extra batsman had given he and Finch more freedom to attack at the top.

The pair's opening powerplay of 63 was the highest of the tournament so far, setting up the win as Warner finished with 65 from 42.

"You've got to try and have that balance. You can go hard at the top and then mix it around in the middle," Warner said.

"It's dictated also as well by the wickets and we're playing on.

"You're going to have to have those rudders in the middle. Especially when you're coming up against an attack with three spinners like we did today."

In a pre-match chat with Fox Cricket, Justin Langer also endorsed the "batter-heavy" approach, but said finding match-ups would be key.

"What we're seeing is low-scoring games, so at this stage we'll look to go a bit batter heavy rather than bowler heavy," Langer said.

"The IPL has given us a pretty good template of what we can expect in the World Cup, we know the Powerplay is important – that's why we decided to go with the extra quick (against South Africa)," Langer said.

"We hit them hard, and we'll try and do that against Sri Lanka as well and set the game up in the Powerplay overs."

Australia will meet England at the same venue, but on a different pitch, which Warner suggested would favour the quicker bowlers.

"The other (pitch, for the England game) looks like it will have a bit more pace and carry, this wicket (for the Sri Lanka game) was a tad slow," Warner said.

"So it’s about identifying, with Finchy when he’s out there, which bowlers he wants to go with."

Langer lauded the impact of fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who was immense in the game against the Proteas and has emerged as Australia's in-form quick in the T20 format.

"He was almost our first picked because of the form he's brought in from the IPL," Langer said.

"And it maybe changed our thinking a bit of not going with the two spinners, as traditionally you'd do in this part of the world.

"It worked out well (against South Africa) and let's hope it keeps working that way throughout the tournament."

All matches live and exclusive on Fox Cricket, available on Kayo Sports.

