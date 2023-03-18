India v Australia ODIs - Men

Australia's deep batting line up got 'carried away': Stoinis

Australia need to beat India on Sunday to keep the three-match ODI series alive with a better batting performance a necessity following Friday's collapse

AAP

18 March 2023, 03:41 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo