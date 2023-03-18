Australia's deep batting line up got 'carried away': Stoinis

Rahul, Jadeja overcome Starc blitz for series-opening win

Veteran opener David Warner is set to return for Sunday's second ODI clash with India, but Australia's star-studded batting line up has been urged to adopt a smarter approach after their poor display on Friday.

India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with a five-wicket win over Australia in Mumbai.

Australia were cruising at 2-129 in the 20th over following Mitch Marsh's 81 off 65 balls, but a collapse of 8-59 resulted in the visitors being skittled for 188 inside 36 overs.

In reply, India wobbled to 5-83 before KL Rahul (75no off 91 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (45no off 69 balls) guided the home side to victory with 61 balls to spare.

Warner, who suffered a concussion and a hairline fracture in his elbow during the recent Test series in India, missed the opening ODI fixture to give him more time to recover.

The 36-year-old is expected to slot straight back into the line-up for game two in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Australia entered the series opener with such batting depth that Marcus Stoinis was came in at No.8.

Travis Head opened alongside Marsh, before Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell and Stoinis came in.

The start of the 'tail' was Sean Abbott, who in first-class cricket boasts one ton and 12 half-centuries.

But the extra batting firepower didn't help Australia, with players regularly getting out going for big heaves.

India adopted a far more patient approach and it paid dividends on the tricky wicket.

"We didn't sum the conditions up well enough and didn't score enough," Stoinis said.

Stoinis batted at No.8 and opened the bowling on Friday // Getty

"We're experimenting with a few different combinations, playing eight batters.

"We understand that if we're going to play eight batters, we still need to play a certain way up until the 35th over or whatever it might be, and then when the time comes we can assert some authority on that with our back-end power hitters."

Marsh's knock, which featured five sixes and 10 fours, ended up being a blessing and a curse.

"To an extent we might have gotten carried away watching Mitch bat and how well he struck them, and then thinking the score might need to be higher than what was necessary," Stoinis said.

"There was a bit in the wicket. We need to be a bit better with our techniques and figure out how we're going to play that.

"I think KL's way of batting and blueprint looked about right."

Wicketkeeper Alex Carey missed game one through illness and is a chance to return for Sunday's clash.

Australia need to win the match to keep the series alive.

One big positive to come out of Friday's match was the performance of Mitchell Starc, who put India on the back foot early with three wickets, including the prized scalp of Virat Kohli.

First ODI: India won by five wickets

Second ODI: Sunday March 19, Vizag (7pm AEDT)

Third ODI: Wednesday March 22, Chennai (7pm AEDT)

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkatt