Vodafone Test Series v India

Push the tempo: Aussies look to lift scoring rate

The possible return of David Warner set to boost an Australian side that has scored at less than 2.4 runs an over through three completed innings against India

Martin Smith

1 January 2021, 12:02 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo