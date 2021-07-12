Aussies batters under pressure for must-win game

Australia assistant and former Big Bash title-winning coach Andrew McDonald says it is inevitable the country's best emerging T20 batters will continue to be used in positions they are, initially at least, unfamiliar with.

In-form allrounder Mitchell Marsh insists members of Australia's new-look top order are "all really clear on our roles" despite the tourists producing a second spectacular seven-wicket collapse in the space of 24 hours against the West Indies in St Lucia on Sunday morning (AEST).

Unable to call on a handful of their leading batters, Australia's selectors chose the same XI in the two T20I defeats, with their top six containing four batters who have been standout performers batting in the top three for their KFC BBL teams.

Ironically Marsh, who made fifties from No.3 in the two losses, is one of the exceptions along with Moises Henriques, who has batted at four for the Sydney Sixers in recent seasons.

McDonald, who has also coached in the Indian Premier League and had been due to lead one of England's new 'Hundred' sides, says T20 teams around the world are all searching for the elusive 'finisher'.

"It's fair to say historically, players coming out of domestic level haven't shifted into the Australian side at the exact position they've played at the level below," said McDonald.

"If you're exposing someone to a new position at a higher level, there's going be some getting used to that. Some will fly out of the blocks straightaway, some will take some games to get used to that.

"Ben McDermott is batting six, how many times has he batted at six (in the BBL)? You can go back to the Marcus Stoinis (example) as well, he's traditionally an opener at the Melbourne Stars and he's batting in the middle in the IPL and international cricket as well.

"So it's not always the case you will come from the level below and automatically slot into the (same spot in) the Australian team.

"It's more about what positions become vacant and if we think they've got the talent to execute in that position, they'll get selected in that position.

"All around the world, T20 sides have conversations about finding finishing type players and they're not always readily available, so you've got to start your career (batting in the middle) at some point in time. That's always going to be an ongoing discussion."

Australia's gamble to push Marsh into the top three has so far worked however two of the three players occupying the positions the allrounder has batted so well in of late for Perth Scorchers (in BBL|10 he plundered 266 of his 315 runs from numbers four to six, striking at 143.78) found themselves batting out of their regular spots in the BBL.

Josh Philippe, who batted at number four, was player of the tournament in BBL|10 as an opener with the Sydney Sixers.

And as McDonald mentioned, McDermott (No.6) is playing in a role he has previously struggled in during the BBL.

"I tried really hard to become that middle-order player (for Australia) and forced myself to bat in the middle order for the Hurricanes last season, but it just didn't go my way," McDermott told cricket.com.au last August.

"So basically, I'm going to get myself back up the order and give myself the best opportunity to score more runs by facing more balls."

One man who has thrived as a finisher in recent times is the recalled Dan Christian (now at seven for Australia), who is among the top 10 run-scorers in BBL|10 for positions four to six, hammering 223 runs at a stunning strike-rate of 176.98 – comfortably the highest among players in those positions.

It all leads to the question of role-specific selections versus simply picking the batters the selectors deem the best available, and then shoehorning them into available positions.

To date, Australia have generally opted for the latter; the top three run-scorers in BBL|10 in positions four to six were Jordan Silk (382 runs, SR 144.70), Glenn Maxwell (303 runs, SR 146.38) and Josh Inglis (298 runs, SR 142.58),

McDonald believes it is unavoidable that leading BBL players will need to adjust to new roles at international level.

"Whether you like it or not, a lot of the (BBL) teams are going to use their best resources at positions one, two, three and four because they're there to win games at that level," he explained. "You don’t blame them for batting them there.

"Would it be nice to have players batting in the middle order? Of course it would. But Big Bash teams are there to win it and you want your strength at the top.

"In the IPL, we've seen some exposure for our players through the middle order, which has been great.

"It's not really controllable for us, the only thing that's controllable for us is where we pick our players and what order they roll out in."

The absence of Maxwell, Stoinis, Steve Smith and David Warner for the ongoing West Indies tour has added another layer of complexity to the conversation.

"There's guys who will automatically shuffle back into this side who are back home," McDonald continued. "That may lend itself to a guy getting five opportunities and then not being in the side when personnel come back.

"It's more just knowing where you want to expose players on the long term journey, and making sure you get that right.

"If you grow a player in that role, then when you have a full-time spot come up, can that player fill it? It's about exposing what you can potentially do with your middle-order players for the long term."

Qantas Tour of the West Indies 2021

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha.

West Indies T20 squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr

T20 series (all matches at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia)

First T20: West Indies won by 18 runs

Second T20: West Indies won by 56 runs

Third T20: July 13, 9.30am AEST (July 12, 7.30pm local)

Fourth T20: July 15, 9.30am AEST (July 14, 7.30pm local)

Fifth T20: July 17, 9.30am AEST (July 16, 7.30pm local)

ODI series (all matches at Kensington Oval, Barbados)

First ODI (D/N): July 21, 4.30am AEST (July 20, 2.30pm local)

Second ODI (D/N): July 23, 4.30am AEST (July 22, 2.30pm local)

Third ODI (D/N): July 25, 4.30am AEST (July 24, 2.30pm local)

* Details of five-match T20 tour of Bangladesh are yet to be announced by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. Tours are subject to agreement on bio-security arrangements and relevant government approvals.