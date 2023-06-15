Australia's middle-order trio makes ICC rankings history

'I'm going to try and take him on': Brook sizes up Lyon battle

Australia will officially enter the Ashes with the best three batsmen in the world, after becoming the first side in almost four decades to claim a trifecta in the ICC rankings.

Travis Head's sparkling 163 against India at The Oval has moved him from sixth to third in the latest ICC rankings, behind Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith.

Head's personal-best ranking caps a stunning rise from being out of Australia's side ahead of the last Ashes series 19 months ago, while he was also dropped for the first Test in India earlier this year.

It also marks the first time a team has occupied the top three batting spots since 1984 when West Indies' Gordon Greenidge, Clive Lloyd and Larry Gomes were first, second and third.

"It's cool to see us all at the top of the tree in terms of the rankings," Smith said.

"Those two in particular, the improvements they've made over the last four or five years have been exceptional.

"We all do it completely differently. Obviously Trav comes out and plays very aggressively and takes the game on (with a) 'see ball, hit ball' mentality.

"Marnus and I probably think our way through situations a little bit different."

Usman Khawaja also makes for a fourth Australian in the top 10, albeit after dropping two spots from seventh to ninth after two low scores at The Oval.

England have just the one batter in the top 15, with Joe Root at No.6.

But their bowling remains primed for the series.

While much of the focus has been on England's batting in the past 12 months, the hosts have James Anderson (second), Ollie Robinson (sixth) and Stuart Broad (10th) in the world's top 10 bowlers.

Green looks to continue advantage over Root

Their record has also improved significantly under coach Brendon McCullum, who has given them the freedom to set more attacking fields in the hunt for wickets.

England's bowlers have gone from taking a wicket once every 67 balls before McCullum's arrival to every 51 balls in the past year.

Their average has also dropped from 33.1 to 28.4, which is why Smith knows success in this year's Ashes for Australia will mean far more than any rankings record.

"We don't play for those reasons. It's to help the team have success," Smith said.

"The more runs we get and stay in those rankings, it probably helps us out in in terms of the team as well. That's the important thing."

Pat Cummins remains at No.3 on the bowler's list behind India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Anderson.

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood