Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Experienced Siddle gifted Boxing Day squad spot

Victorian workhorse Peter Siddle joins Australia Test squad for Boxing Day clash with Kiwis following injury to Josh Hazlewood

Sam Ferris in Perth

17 December 2019, 12:00 PM AEST

@samuelfez

