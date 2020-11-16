Vodafone Test Series v India

Paine backs Burns over Pucovski for first Test

The Queenslander's combination with David Warner and performances last summer are enough for the Test skipper

AAP

16 November 2020, 05:00 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo