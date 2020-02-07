Mott backs Haynes to deliver in crunch time

Perry good show steers Australia past India in Canberra

Australia coach Matthew Mott has thrown his support behind vice-captain Rachael Haynes, saying he is backing the out-of-sorts batter to deliver under pressure in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Haynes has experienced an uncharacteristically lean run with the bat of late, but Mott said on Friday it was 'hard to quantify' the overall impact Haynes has as part of the Australian XI with her batting, leadership and athleticism in the field.

Since the start of the Rebel WBBL season, Haynes has scored 284 runs at 16.7 across 11 Big Bash, four WNCL and two T20 International innings, with a sole half-century.

It was a sudden change in fortune after the 33-year-old produced a standout ODI series against Sri Lanka in Brisbane in October shortly before the opening game of WBBL|05, where she scored her maiden international century alongside scores of 56 and 63.

Speaking in defense of Australia's vice-captain, Mott pointed to Haynes' strong T20I record for her country over the last two years, where she has averaged 47.83 from 15 innings with a strike rate of 134.8.

Those 15 innings have across 27 matches and included nine not outs, with Australia's star-studded top-order meaning her services have often not been called upon, or only required late in the innings.

"I did the numbers the other day … those are pretty good figures for Australia and we're happy with her," Mott said.

"She obviously had a lean Big Bash but all in all she's delivered for Australia, she's a key member of our squad.

"It's hard to quantify but her leadership around the group is huge for us, she's obviously a gun fielder … we want her to get some more runs and for herself she'd also want to get some runs, but we're very comfortable with her position."

Since returning to the international fold in 2017, Haynes has proved herself a versatile and dynamic option for Australia in the middle order – also shifting to opener in the 50-over format when required – while her leadership as deputy to captain Meg Lanning is believed to be one of the major influences behind the team's transformation following the disappointment of their 2017 World Cup semi-final exit.

WBBL form, or lack thereof, was not a decisive factor in selecting Australia's World Cup squad, with the national selection panel also backing consistent performances after a long period of time at international level.

"I'd still back her in a high-pressure game to deliver, which she has done regularly over the last couple of years," Mott said.

"So it's her impact in games (that matters), sometimes the figures don't back that up but her impact and poise under pressure is something we value very highly."

Haynes was dismissed for a second-ball duck batting at No.5 against England in Australia's first game of the CommBank T20I Tri-Series on Saturday.

Filling in for injured captain Lanning on Sunday, Haynes reached nine from 12 deliveries during a key stand with Ellyse Perry – one that steadied the Australians in their pursuit of a below-par 104 following the early wickets of Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney – before holing out attempting to heave a delivery from medium-pacer Arundhati Reddy over long on.

"I spoke to her about the other day and I thought she played a really good hand there with Ellyse and probably unselfishly tried to take the game on when she could probably have been a bit selfish and just got a not out," Mott said.

Haynes will have another chance to prove herself when Australia will play India at Melbourne's Junction Oval on Saturday before their second meeting with England on Sunday at the same venue, where Mott believes his side will continue to improve after a rusty start to the T20 Tri-Series, which is serving as vital preparation for the World Cup.

"I just think we were a bit off in every facet," he said.

"We've addressed it as a group. Even in the second game I thought we bowled outstandingly well but our batting just lacked that urgency we talk about – taking some good, low-risk options early.

"So there's plenty to work on, but it's the right time to make those mistakes so moving forward, hopefully the next couple of games are much better.

"We don't like putting out performances like that when we're playing for Australia and they're certified matches as well … but if you're going to do it, it's the right time to do it."

CommBank T20I tri-series

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

First T20I: India beat England by five wickets

Second T20I: England beat Australia in Super Over

Third T20I: Australia won by four wickets, Manuka Oval

Fourth T20I: February 7, India v England, Junction Oval

Fifth T20I: February 8, Australia v India

Sixth T20I: February 9, Australia v England

Final: February 12, Junction Oval

* All matches will be broadcast on the Seven Network and Fox Cricket, live stream on Kayo and the CA Live app or listen on ABC Grandstand

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Warm-ups

February 15: Australia v West Indies, Allan Border Field

February 18: Australia v South Africa, Karen Rolton Oval

Tournament

February 21: Australia v India, Sydney Showgrounds

February 24: Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground

February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1, SCG

March 5: Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia’s matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network