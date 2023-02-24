ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

'Everyone had written us off': Inside the Aussies' comeback

To the outside world, and their India opposition, it looked as if Australia were beaten, but their mental resilience, composure under pressure and refusal to give up the game never wavered

Laura Jolly at Newlands, Cape Town

24 February 2023, 07:27 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo