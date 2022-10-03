Aussies eye ultimate goal ahead of Champions Trophy

Australia's deaf squad has one eye on the horizon for mainstream acceptance as they prepare for a major tournament in the UAE this week

Andrew Ramsey

3 October 2022, 02:51 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo