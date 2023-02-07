‘Brave, proactive’: Aussies detail batting blueprint in India

Aussies detail how they can tame tough Indian conditions

Australia’s batters believe a brave and proactive approach against India’s imposing spin attack is the key to success in the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy series.

Speaking ahead of a much anticipated four-Test tour that begins in Nagpur on Thursday, the tourists’ batting unit have detailed how they can not only survive, but thrive on the sort of pitches Australia has traditionally struggled on.

Australia’s most successful player in Indian conditions, Steve Smith said unlike in home conditions it was imperative batters were ready to go from the outset.

“I think you can kind of get into your innings a bit more in Australia … you probably get more opportunities to like leave the ball and things like that,” Smith said.

“If you don't go in with a plan against their spinners, for instance, and you're just having a look, there's a good chance you'll find yourself back in the shed before you figure out what to do. So having a plan straight up is important.”

This same advice has been handed down to Cameron Green, who is preparing for his first taste of Test cricket in India having played in both Pakistan and Sri Lanka in 2022.

Green is touch-and-go to be selected in Nagpur having sustained a fractured finger at the MCG in the recent home Test series against South Africa, but understood where his mindset needed to be should he find himself walking to the wicket later this week.

“Basically what I've been told from previous guys who've been on sub-continent tours (is to) be brave and play shots instead of just trying to defend because you’re probably just going to get yourself out anyway.

“(I’ve been told) not to get too down if it gets really tough and you don't see the success straightaway.”

Smith assesses the Nagpur wicket on Tuesday

The success of world No.1 Test batter Marnus Labuschagne is widely thought to be imperative to Australia’s fortunes after Smith shouldered a considerable load in the team’s last India tour in 2017.

Despite early rumours that the pitches could prove a ‘minefield’ for batters, Labuschagne said it was important to shut out any outside noise and focus on what was in front of you.

“I think (the mentality) is almost to expect the unexpected,” Labuschagne said.

“I mean, we saw that in Pakistan and in Sri Lanka. You know, we got no spin really in Pakistan. So I think going to India, (you’ve) got to be prepared for a lot of spin and some reverse swing, but you’ve just got to be ready for anything.”

Pat Cummins has made a point of remaining calm in the field since taking over the Test captaincy, a mantra he detailed in the recently released second season of ‘The Test’ documentary.

He said this would be pertinent to both batters and bowlers throughout the series, and reiterated the importance of staying level.

“You can't kick up a stink that this isn't a lovely flat wicket like you might get at the SCG,” Cummins said.

“You’ve got to embrace it. You've got to be really proactive straightaway. You've got to have a really, really clear game plan, and literally from ball one, you've got to back that in.”

Border-Gavaskar Qantas Tour of India 2023

February 9-13: First Test, Nagpur, 3pm AEDT

February 17-21: Second Test, Delhi, 3pm AEDT

March 1-5: Third Test, Dharamsala, 3pm AEDT

March 9-13: Fourth Test, Ahmedabad, 3pm AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad: (for the first two Tests) Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav