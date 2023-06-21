Men's Ashes 2023

Australia, England penalised after Edgbaston thriller

Both sides have been fined and docked two World Test Championship points for slow over-rates following Australia's nail-biting two-wicket win

Jack Paynter

21 June 2023, 06:11 PM AEST

@jackpayn

