Australia, England penalised after Edgbaston thriller

Cummins, Lyon enter Ashes folklore after dramatic chase

Australia and England have each been penalised two World Test Championship points for maintaining slow over-rates during the thrilling Ashes opener at Edgbaston.

Australia got their WTC title defence off to a perfect start with captain Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon edging the visitors to a nail-biting two-wicket win in the first Test with an unbroken ninth-wicket stand of 55 runs.

But it's come at a cost with match referee Andy Pycroft ruling both sides were two overs short of their targets after time allowances were taken into consideration.

It means Australia sit top of the standings with 10 points instead of 12 after the opening match of the 2023-25 WTC cycle, while England are last with a negative points tally after receiving zero points for the loss at Edgbaston.

Players from both sides were also fined 40 per cent of their match fee by the International Cricket Council for the indiscretion.

Australia negotiated the recently concluded WTC cycle without a single over-rate infringement after infamously missing the final of the first edition in 2021 by 0.8 percentage points after they were deducted four points for slow play against India at the MCG in December 2020.

Cummins and other members of the Australian group have spoken repeatedly of their disappointment at missing the inaugural WTC decider, with the Aussie skipper revealing it was at the forefront of their minds throughout the last home summer.

"Every point is vital," Cummins said ahead of the New Year's Test against South Africa. "(There is) lots of communication with the umpires, they are always keeping us abreast of where we are."

Under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

In addition, the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions state teams will be penalised one point for each over short.

It's the second consecutive Test Australia have fallen short of the mark after each player was fined 80 per cent of the match fee for being four overs short in the WTC Final against India earlier this month. India were fined 100 per cent of their match fee for falling five overs short.

Speaking after Tuesday's series-opening win that sees Australia go 1-0 up in the five Test Ashes contest, Cummins said he rated it the "number one" Test victory of his career.

"It felt like from the first session of day one that it was 50-50 the whole (match)," he said. "It never felt like it swung too far one way or the other.

"I reckon that was the same until about 15-20 minutes to go. It really ebbed for the whole day."

The first three Ashes Tests mark the opening fixtures of the new Test Championship cycle before runners-up India begin their campaign against the West Indies in Dominica on July 12.

The 2023-25 cycle is set to include 68 matches scheduled across 27 series with the third WTC Final to be held at Lord's in 2025.

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood