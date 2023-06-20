Men's Ashes 2023

Memories of 2005 stir rivals as Edgbaston thriller looms

Lyon and Broad share their memories of where they were when the tightest of all Ashes contests reached its denouement, with both players steeling themselves for potentially a similar finish

Andrew Ramsey at Edgbaston

20 June 2023, 06:00 AM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo