Women's Ashes - ODIs

Mixed emotions for ‘proud’ skippers after special series

Both Australia and England walked away with silverware in Taunton and while neither captains were entirely jubilant, both recognised the special series they had just been a part of

Laura Jolly in Taunton

19 July 2023, 09:17 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo