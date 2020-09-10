England v Australia T20Is - Men's

A tale of two spinners: Lessons from the T20 series

Five things we learnt after Australia suffered their first T20 series loss in almost two years, but retained the No.1 ranking as they look towards the next World Cup

Martin Smith

10 September 2020, 10:58 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo