England say they won't target Aussie allrounders

England captain Eoin Morgan is wary of going into their showdown against Australia with predetermined ideas about which bowlers to target as he braces himself for a stern examination of their T20 World Cup aspirations.

The old rivals will go head-to-head on Saturday night Dubai time (1am AEDT Sunday on Fox Sports and Kayo) as the only sides in their group to win both their opening fixtures, with Australia joining England on four points after a commanding seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

It came despite Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell conceding an eyewatering 51 runs from a combined four overs as they shared the fifth bowler's spot, a ploy teammate Pat Cummins hinted Australia will continue with against England.

It came after Maxwell conceded just 24 runs from four overs as Australia's fifth bowler in their tournament opener against South Africa, while Mitch Marsh is another bowling option at Aaron Finch's disposal.

Fast bowlers Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc and leg-spinner Adam Zampa present a formidable challenge for any batting side, but Morgan is adamant England cannot place an emphasis on taking down Australia's allrounders.

"From what I watched, Sri Lanka played pretty hard against all of Australia's bowlers," Morgan said. "I don't think it was a conscious effort to go after one or two.

"On any given day if you go in with a pre-emptive view on targeting somebody, it normally doesn't allow you to take in information during the game on how people are bowling in reality as opposed to just a pre-conceived idea."

Cummins, meanwhile, has backed Aaron Finch to continue building into the tournament after the skipper and fellow opener David Warner returned to form this week.

Warner grabbed the headlines when he top-scored with 65 in the win over Sri Lanka, but Finch's return to form with 37 from 23 balls was just as important for his side's hopes of going deep into the tournament.

The 34-year-old's knock was his best in four months and ended his short spell of patchy form with the bat since recovering from knee surgery.

Finch and Warner combined for a 70-run stand, including 63 runs in the highest opening Powerplay score of the tournament so far, sounding a warning to England.

"He's done really well to come back from injury and hasn't played a heap of cricket over the last few months, but I thought he looked fantastic (against Sri Lanka)," Cummins said of Finch.

"He was taking the game on with a couple of his trademark big hits down the ground.

"It was a wonderful opening partnership with those two showing how good they are, and they're going to be huge for us."

Warner had endured a run of poor T20 form before breaking the shackles against Sri Lanka.

The powerful left-hander shapes as one of the biggest hurdles in England's quest to reclaim the Ashes in Australia this summer and is crucial to his own side's chances of advancing from a difficult Super 12 group to the World Cup semi-finals.

"He's a big-game player, he likes taking on the big teams," Cummins said.

"I'm sure tomorrow you'll see him really puffing his chest out and he's someone that our whole team really loves playing alongside.

"We all go with him and back him up, and it's fantastic to see him back in the runs.

"He's such a good player, we always knew that they weren't far away."

Fast bowler Mark Wood is unlikely to return, with the express pace bowler sitting out the emphatic wins over the West Indies and Bangladesh after having an injection in his left ankle, while seamer Tom Curran has an ongoing knee injury.

However, the swift turnaround in fixtures - England play Sri Lanka in Sharjah 48 hours after their contest against Australia in Dubai - could lead them to shuffle their pack, with Wood a more promising option to feature on Monday.

with AAP

