England v Australia T20Is - Men's

No.1 ranking up for grabs in final ENGvAUS T20

England could prise away Australia's spot at top of ICC's T20I rankings with victory in series finale on Wednesday morning (AEST)

Martin Smith

8 September 2020, 07:50 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

