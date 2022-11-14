Ultimate Guide: All you need to know for the #AUSvENG series

What's happening?

Fresh off the back of the T20 World Cup, we now jump straight into some 50-over cricket before the Test stuff begins.

It's a tantalising match-up, too – Australia face England in the three-match Dettol ODI series that visits three different capital cities in the next week. All games will be day-nighters, meaning even those at work and school will be able to sneak down for the evening session.

- November 17: First ODI, Adelaide, 2;20pm AEDT

- November 19: Second ODI, Sydney, 2:20pm AEDT

- November 22: Third ODI, Melbourne, 2:20pm AEDT

Both sides have a storied history of one-day cricket in this country and with England currently in possession of the ODI and T20 World Cups, this contest promises to be another exciting chapter in their gripping rivalry.

With the next ODI World Cup now under 12 months away, both sides will be using every possible chance to get their sides and plans right.

Is it a full-strength Aussie side?

Almost! Australia will field just about their strongest possible ODI side, with the exception of Glenn Maxwell who was injured in a freak accident at a 50th birthday on the weekend. Sean Abbott has been named as his replacement.

Australia's early exit from the T20 World Cup means several key players have been made available for this series, which may not have been the case if the Aussies featured in yesterday's final.

A new skipper!

Aaron Finch called time on his one-day career back in September and the reins were handed to Test captain Pat Cummins.

Cummins has had a fine start to his career as the Test skipper sealing six wins from 10 matches including a 4-0 Ashes victory and a memorable 1-0 win in Pakistan.

And a new opener!

With Finch done, it means Travis Head returns to partner David Warner at the top of the order.

Head has a wonderful record as an ODI opener, scoring nearly 600 runs at an average of 45.53 from 15 innings including a century in Pakistan in March.

How can I watch or listen?

Like all men's white-ball internationals in the country, the series will be broadcast exclusively in Australia on Fox Sports and Kayo subscription services. Kayo offers a free trial for new subscribers, and you can sign up for that here.

Fans will also be able to listen to all the action via SEN, ABC and Triple M, including audio streams from all radio broadcasters available on the CA Live app.

What about live scores, news and highlights?

Where else but cricket.com.au and the CA Live app for everything you'll need for before, during and after each ODI? As well as live scores, we'll have highlights of every key moment to go with reports, breaking news, analysis and interviews from our reporters throughout the tour.

You can also catch up on all the latest news via The Unplayable Podcast, where we will be joined by special guests to dissect all the talking points throughout the series. Listen and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts and anywhere else you get your pods.

Squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, James Vince, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood

And what about England?

After winning the T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday night England might still be in celebration mode but will have to switch on for the first match on Thursday.

KFC BBL regulars Sam Billings, Jason Roy and James Vince are in the squad and so are eight members from England's successful T20 World Cup squad, including captain Jos Buttler and Player of the Tournament Sam Curran.

Australian fans could get their first look at exciting quick Olly Stone, while left-armer Luke Wood, who was selected by the Melbourne Stars in the BBL Draft, has also been included.

What's the head-to-head?

The two sides go way back in ODIs, playing 152 matches since 1971, the year the format was introduced. Australia has the superior record however, with 84 wins to England's 63 (two ties, three no results).

When you only factor in matches played in Australia, it's an even bigger gap to the Aussies who have won 45 of 71.

But across the past decade England have been decidedly more competitive; from 35 matches it's all-square at 17 wins apiece (with one no result).

Zero in further though and since September 2015 they've been dominant, winning 14 of their 21 contests.

England's most recent ODI series in Australia was a convincing 4-1 win after their 2017-18 Ashes defeat.

What's the ODI form guide saying?

Australia have had mixed results in the 50-over format in 2022.

They narrowly went down to both Pakistan (2-1) and Sri Lanka (3-2) on their respective tours to those countries earlier this year, but were fielding understrength sides for those series.

They responded with a couple of series wins in northern Queensland, first knocking off Zimbabwe 2-1 in August before clean sweeping New Zealand in the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy 3-0 to send Finch off a winner.

While they smashed Netherlands 3-0 in June, England have also had some patchy form following that.

They went down 2-1 to India on home soil in a closely-fought series in June and the following month ended their match-up against South Africa all tied up at 1-1 as the final hit-out in Leeds was washed out.

