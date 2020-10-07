New faces, old hands help Aussies match Ponting's men

Third ODI: Aussies equal Ponting's greats with 21st win

With the record in safekeeping, stand-in captain Rachael Haynes has at last been willing to vocalise just what it means to this Australian team to have equalled the mark of 21 straight ODI wins set by Ricky Ponting's 2003 Australians.

Haynes was player-of-the-match for her 96 in today's third ODI and the in-form opener was also named player-of-the-series after Australia stormed to a comprehensive clean sweep of this Rose Bowl Series at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

QUICK SINGLE Australia thrash NZ to secure record-equalling win

The win was also number 21 in a sequence that dates back to March 2018, and sees this group level Ponting's Australians while it also puts them four clear of Belinda Clark's side from the late 1990s, which previously held the women's ODI record at 17.

"I think it's going to be one of those things we reflect back on, and are really proud of the achievement," said Haynes.

"It's been across the course of a few years now and something like 20-odd players have been part of that and contributed to the success throughout that period.

"It's a really special achievement … I've always been a fan of the game and I definitely followed the men's side growing up. They had a pretty extraordinary period of success, so to hear our group compared to that, it's obviously really special.

Stand-in skipper Haynes falls just shy of ton

"At the moment when you're playing and you're in it, it's hard to get your head around how significant it is, but … it won't be lost on us, and I'm sure it's something that in due course we'll reflect back on and celebrate, and people will be embellishing stories and innings and those sorts of things."

For now at least, there is no embellishment needed.

The Australians have allowed their many milestones and performances along the way speak largely on their behalf, while this streak – achieved seven months after the landmark event that was the Women's T20 World Cup final – has again thrown a spotlight on the women's game.

And it was fitting that the lead hands today were played by Alyssa Healy (87) and Haynes (96) with the bat, and Jess Jonassen (2-16) and Megan Schutt (2-26) with the ball; the two batters are split only by Meg Lanning for most runs through the winning streak, while that senior bowling pair have been the most prolific wicket-takers.

Haynes, though, also gave a nod to the future when she spoke about the regular introduction of generation next to the playing XI across these past three years – a point underlined today by the elevation of Annabel Sutherland to No.3, and the recall of Tahlia McGrath (for the injured Lanning), who hit 29no from 11 balls.

"It was really nice to see some players get an opportunity – the likes of 'Belsy' (Sutherland) and Sophie Molineux (who has batted at five and six this series, while also taking six wickets)," she said.

Late flurry powers Aussies to record score

"To get a bat in our top six has been pretty tough over the last couple of years so the fact they were able to do that throughout this series, that's more valuable than a hundred net sessions, so I'm sure they've taken a lot out of that.

"I thought they both took the opportunity really well and I'm looking forward to watching them go to another level with their games, and perhaps down the line they'll get another opportunity in those positions."

Australia have beaten India, Pakistan, New Zealand, England, West Indies, Sri Lanka and now New Zealand for a second time throughout this winning run, and while Ponting's side can lay claim to their streak encompassing a World Cup, there can be no argument that Lanning's XI is a world-beating one as well.

'It's a special achievement': Haynes on record win

Today's victory was their ninth-straight over New Zealand and came by a record 232-run margin, signalling a gulf in class that was not lost on White Ferns coach Bob Carter.

"With the bat, they keep coming at us pretty hard and it's for us to learn to stay with Australia longer," Carter said.

"Obviously Australia do have depth and that's something that's a great strength of their team at the moment.

"I don't think there's any surprises when you're unbeaten for three years, it shows the depth that they have, and they've brought on a couple of new players today.

"It's something for us to look at ourselves and to say, 'Well are we building our own depth? And how are we going to be able to compete with Australia as we head towards the World Cup in just over a year's time?'"

CommBank T20I and ODI series

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa

New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Natalie Dodd, Deanna Doughty, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin

First T20: Australia won by 17 runs

Second T20: Australia won by eight wickets

Third T20: New Zealand won by five wickets

First ODI: Australia won by seven wickets

Second ODI: Australia won by four wickets

Third ODI: Australia won by 232 runs