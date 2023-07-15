Women's Ashes - ODIs

Wide out: Aussie extras costly in tight Ashes battle

Australia have conceded the most extras in women's cricket in 2023, sending down three times more wides than England during the white-ball leg of the multi-format Ashes

Jack Paynter in Southampton

15 July 2023, 07:16 AM AEST

@jackpayn

