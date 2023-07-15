Wide out: Aussie extras costly in tight Ashes battle

They're the world's best team, but there's no team that has gifted more runs to their opposition in 2023 than Australia.

And now it's starting to cost them games.

Captain Alyssa Healy was left frustrated following her side's third straight defeat in Bristol on Wednesday evening – the first time Australia had lost three matches in a row across the formats since early 2017 – that her side were "probably about 20 runs short with the bat" while also highlighting the 23 extras they conceded.

"That's 40 runs in the game, it probably would have won it for us at the end of the day," Healy told host broadcaster Sky Sports.

It's the fourth consecutive one-day international Australia have conceded more than 20 extras, sending down at least 17 wides in each.

Heather Knight shakes hands with the Australians after England won the first ODI by two wickets // Getty

No team has delivered more wides in ODIs this year than Australia's 84, with Zimbabwe the next closest on 56, while Australia also tops the no-ball tally with six.

It's a similar story in the T20 format where Australia have bowled 75 wides in 2023, eight more than any other full member nation.

Across the three-match Ashes T20I series that the visitors lost 2-1, Australia sent down 22 wides compared to England's six, losing the second T20 at The Oval by three runs and the third at Lord's by five wickets with four balls remaining.

On Wednesday in Bristol, in the first of three 50-over matches that will now decide the winner of this year's multi-format Ashes, Australia also delivered three no-balls. Two of the resulting free hits from Darcie Brown and Ellyse Perry were whacked to the boundary by England openers Tammy Beaumont and Sophia Dunkley respectively.

Along with two misfields that went to the boundary, their 17 wides and three no-balls gave England 3.2 extra overs to chase 264, which they achieved with just two wickets and 11 balls to spare.

It's a blight in Australia's otherwise all-conquering stretch of four World Cup titles that's become increasingly prominent since the group stages of their ODI World Cup triumph in New Zealand last year, where across three consecutive matches against India, South Africa and Bangladesh they delivered 49 wides.

And in this year's T20 World Cup in South Africa, despite winning a third straight title, their 29 wides across the tournament were the most conceded by any of the 10 competing nations.

Over the past 12 months, opposition sides have been increasingly looking to "give it to" the Australians and put their bowlers under pressure, as illustrated by England's teenage batting sensation Alice Capsey following the first ODI in Bristol, where she revealed she had a licence to take on the bowling in the powerplay to get her side ahead of the game.

"That trend is probably more so in the last six months," Australia bowling coach Scott Prestwidge told cricket.com.au ahead of the second ODI in Southampton on Sunday, which is now a must-win for both sides.

"We saw when we were in India (last December), there's a couple of games there where they really went hard at us.

"I think that's just the game itself, it's growing fast, and batters are getting more confident in the way they play and putting pressure on the bowlers more, so it's just something that we have to deal with."

There's also the proliferation of women's domestic T20 leagues, where other nation's batters are getting more exposure to facing Australia's world-class attack outside of international fixtures in competitions such as the Hundred and Women's Premier League.

Capsey, for instance, played alongside Jess Jonassen at the Delhi Capitals earlier this year, and Kim Garth and Annabel Sutherland at the Melbourne Stars last year, all of whom are part of Australia's Ashes squad.

England have continually declared throughout this series that the gap between them and Australia is closing, and punishing the visitors' errors has been a key feature.

"They've spoken about how they're going to play the game and when we do miss, they punish us," said Prestwidge.

"Where we've lacked over the series so far with the white-ball is we either don't get off to a good start or we don't close out the innings well.

"(Those) little errors are putting us under the pump and making it hard for ourselves.

"They're a good side England, we're under no illusions that if we miss, we're going to get hurt."

Beth Mooney, Australia's standout performer in Bristol with 81 not out from 99 deliveries, believes the tourists can turn it around if everyone is able to execute their skills "five per cent better".

"Individually, as a bowling group, as a batting group, in the field, it's just everyone putting in five per cent more than what they're currently offering," she said.

"But I don't think we're that far off. The game (in Bristol) probably could have gone either way and unfortunately, we just didn't capitalise on the chances or the opportunities to put pressure on England."

If they don't find that five per cent, however, it could end up costing Australia an Ashes trophy they seemed destined to win comfortably two weeks ago.

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Multi-format series level at 6-6

Test: Australia won by 89 runs

First T20I: Australia won by four wickets

Second T20I: England won by three runs

Third T20I: England won by five wickets (DLS)

First ODI: England won by two wickets

Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (8pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

England ODI squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt (vc), Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt