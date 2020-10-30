Dettol ODI Series v India

Net ready: Young guns set to be used this summer

One of the challenges of the bubble will be drafting in net bowlers but coach Langer says the Aussies will get creative

Sam Ferris

30 October 2020, 02:32 PM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo