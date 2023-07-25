Men's Ashes 2023

Rain gives quicks welcome break ahead of Ashes finale

A sodden Manchester gave Australia’s fast bowlers 48 hours of unplanned rest, but there were still questions hanging over two players ahead of the fifth Test

Andrew Ramsey in London

25 July 2023, 08:53 AM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo