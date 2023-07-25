Rain gives quicks welcome break ahead of Ashes finale

Cummins 'proud', but admits 'improvements to make'

While the relentless rain that soaked Manchester ensuring the Ashes series was decided by default caused considerable frustration among players and fans, it has delivered a distinct benefit to both teams heading into the campaign finale starting at The Oval on Thursday.

As the log-jammed schedule originally stood, the three-day break between the fourth and fifth Tests represented a red flag for fast bowlers already overworked by having to churn through four matches in five weeks.

Or, in Australia's case given their UK tour has also included a World Test Championship final against India, five games inside eight weeks.

But with just 30 overs bowled by England across the last two rain-soaked days at Old Trafford, Australia's overworked quicks enjoyed the unplanned luxury of having their feet up for a full 48 hours before making the trip to London on Monday.

That could also only help England's ageing seam attack led by James Anderson (who turns 41 during the match) and 37-year-old Stuart Broad, while it also boosts the chances of injury-prone pace weapon Mark Wood being able to back up for a third consecutive match.

QUICK SINGLE How Wood turned Ashes to prove biggest Aussie obstacle

It might also prove vital for the Ashes holders who have a couple of key bowlers nursing sore spots and no certainty to take their places at The Oval where Australia will chase their first series win on British turf since 2001.

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc, his team's second-highest wicket-taker for the series (behind skipper Pat Cummins) with 15 at 29.40, is perhaps in most doubt after he was forced from the field on day three at Old Trafford having landed awkwardly on his left shoulder while making a diving save in the field.

Australia men's team coach Andrew McDonald has revealed Starc suffered two separate shoulder mishaps, the first being the fielding incident that aggravated the left-arm quick's AC joint, and an earlier misadventure on the boundary rope where he slipped and over-extended the same joint.

"He (Starc) is looking worse for wear and a little bit sore," McDonald said in the wake of the drawn result at Old Trafford that ensured Australia can't be beaten in the five-match series.

"All indications are that he'll be right to go, but that'll be assessed."

Team physios assess Mitchell Starc’s shoulder late on day two at Old Trafford // Getty

Australia's other immediate bowler concern is the fitness of resurgent all-rounder Mitchell Marsh who has proved a revelation with his batting since coming into the team for the third Test at Headingley, but was hampered by unspecified soreness at Old Trafford where he bowled just nine overs.

Marsh spent some time off the field on the morning of day three having shown some discomfort bowling his final over the previous evening, although it did not appear to hamper his batting as he remained unbeaten across two and a half hours at the crease for a match-saving 31 not out.

He plundered a stunning century at Headingley in his first Test outing in almost four years, and his batting has become crucial to Australia's misfiring middle-order with selectors facing a clear dilemma at The Oval should he be unable to bowl.

"He's a little bit sore, hence why he was off the field," McDonald who, along with selector on duty Tony Dodemaide and in consultation with panel chair George Bailey, will decide on the starting XI Australia take into the final Test.

"As to what extent, that'll be assessed over the next couple of days.

"I'm not sure what we're going to do, we haven't seen the wicket (at The Oval) yet.

"Does it (Marsh's ability to bowl) impact his position in the team?

"I think the team has played three quicks and one spinner and we have gone that way numerous times in the past.

"We have had the luxury of allrounders, or in particular Cameron Green that's changed the shape of the team over time.

"I mean, runs were premium first and foremost."

Aussies 'got away with one’ as Green welcomes selection squeeze

Australia have fresh options available should they decide the workload has become too punishing for some with such a crucial assignment looming.

McDonald confirmed auxiliary seamer Michael Neser figured in selection discussions prior to previous Tests at Headingley and Old Trafford, and the Queenslander would also add to Australia's batting depth given he recently posted a first-class career-high 176no for Welsh county Glamorgan.

And Scott Boland did not play the most recent Test, but showed how potent he might be at The Oval where he claimed five wickets in the WTC Final, including a couple of key scalps in India's second innings to help clinch the title.

McDonald defended the decision to omit off-spinner Todd Murphy from the Old Trafford Test in preference to seam-bowling allrounders Marsh and Cameron Green, noting "we didn't see spin play a major part within the game".

However, that seems likely to change at The Oval where spin has historically proved influential, with India's Ravindra Jadeja (3-58) and currently injured Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon (4-41) a constant threat across days four and five of the WTC Final.

McDonald also provided another endorsement for opener David Warner who has made starts on multiple occasions during this series but is yet to push on past his high score of 66 recorded in Australia's first innings at Lord's.

"I'm a big believer that if you can get those 20s and 30s the big score is around the corner," McDonald said of the 36-year-old who made 32 and 28 at Old Trafford.

"Zak Crawley (England opener who was player of the match in the fourth Test) rode his luck at certain times there and put immense pressure on us, and Dave's been able to do that over time and I truly believe that there is an innings there still."

However, according to former Australia captain Tim Paine who was at the helm of Australia's previous Ashes sojourn to England in 2019 when they lost the final Test at The Oval after winning in Manchester, the most decisive factor will be management of the current skipper.

Cummins endured the toughest day of his Test leadership tenure on day two at Old Trafford and admitted post-match his bowling was demonstrably below his best.

Paine claims the fact his successor was exhibiting significantly reduced bowling speeds during the least economical bowling return of his Test career (5.6 runs per over) highlighted how fatigued Cummins had become.

He therefore called for Cummins to be granted a total leave pass from training in the days prior to the final Test in order to conserve his mental and physical energy.

"Pat's going to play his sixth Test in six or seven weeks," Paine said on radio station SEN Tasmania in discussing the demands Cummins has carried since the team arrived in England in late May.

"(That's) just for a bowler alone, then you put on top of that the mental stress or fatigue of captaining a side in a big series and the scrutiny he's under every day, it's probably something he hasn't had to deal with so far in his Test career.

"They (Australia) have done really well, and whilst they're still in front of the series, an Ashes series as a captain I can tell you can be draining, and I hope he's dealing with that.

"I know he's got some good support around him there, but he's obviously a huge key to us winning the fifth Test and we need him at his absolute best.

"He can't get a rest, he can't get away from it, it's difficult for him both physically and mentally.

"So for him this next three or four days, I hope he goes nowhere near a cricket changeroom or a cricket ball."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Australia won by 43 runs

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Match drawn

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood