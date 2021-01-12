Vodafone Test Series v India

Paine backs Aussie quicks despite toughest turnaround

Australia's bowlers will be forced to deal with their toughest turnaround in eight years for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy decider against India at the Gabba

AAP

12 January 2021, 08:04 AM AEST

