Fatigued Aussies seeking answers, says Langer

Australia's endless summer is set to continue with coach Justin Langer concerned about the mental fatigue arising from a packed international schedule.

Aaron Finch's men will return from Johannesburg on Monday, having won the T20 series against South Africa 2-1 before being swept 3-0 in the one-day internationals.

They will have little rest before hosting New Zealand in an ODI series beginning in Sydney on Friday, the latest finish to an international season in Australia outside World Cups since 1979.

The Australians' fatigue was obvious in their lacklustre ODI showing against a half-strength Proteas outfit, albeit in a series three years out from the next 50-over World Cup.

Pat Cummins was rested for the final game in Potchefstroom and Mitchell Starc was granted leave to watch wife Alyssa Healy steer Australia to victory in the women's T20 World Cup final.

Langer reviews Australia's up-and-down South African tour

"The truth is we've got some weary boys at the moment, particularly our senior players," Langer said before the Australian squad's departure.

"They play so much cricket.

"They went straight from the IPL which was almost a year ago, straight to the World Cup, straight to the Ashes and what's been a golden summer for us until, probably, these last three one-dayers.

QUICK SINGLE Our T20 World Cup team of the tournament

"We'll have those discussion in the next few weeks.

"We've probably learned the lessons from that in the past as well when the guys are playing all three forms, and playing IPL ... even the best of the best, staying 100 per cent sharp all the time is really hard to do."

World Champions shout it out loud in the middle of the MCG

Over the next six months, Australia have white-ball tours of New Zealand and England, a Test series in Bangladesh and home fixtures against the Black Caps, Zimbabwe and West Indies.

Two major home commitments then follow – the T20 World Cup which starts in October and a hotly-anticipated Test series against India.

Multi-format stars Cummins, Steve Smith and David Warner will somehow need to balance all of that with playing in the IPL and The Hundred.

Australia’s search for a middle-order finisher in white-ball cricket remains ongoing.

QUICK SINGLE Emotional Marnus reflects on memorable homecoming

"What I've learned is everyone in the world is looking for it," Langer said.

"We've been fortunate in the past with a Mike Hussey or a Michael Bevan who are masters at it. (MS) Dhoni is a master of it ... Jos Buttler has been brilliant at it for England.

"So it's a role that's there for someone to grab hold of. No one at this stage has absolutely secured it, have they? But there's good opportunities there for someone to do that."

Gillette ODI Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson (SA series only), Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

First ODI: March 13 at SCG. 2.30pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Second ODI: March 15 at SCG. 10.30am AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third ODI: March 20 at Blundstone Arena. 2.30pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo