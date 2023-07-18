Australia’s first NZ Test tour in eight years confirmed

Australia will return to Christchurch and Wellington for their first Tests on New Zealand soil next February after an eight-year absence.

England coach Brendon McCullum was the New Zealand skipper, Adam Voges was Australia's top run scorer and Jackson Bird opened the bowling the last time Australia played Test cricket across the Tasman, also in Christchurch and Wellington.

Australia’s 2024 tour of New Zealand

First T20I: Wellington, February 21

Second T20I: Auckland, February 23

Third T20I: Auckland, February 25

First Test: Wellington, February 29-March 4

Second Test: Christchurch, March 8-12

Australia won that series 2-0 on the back of Voges' double-century in an innings-and-52-runs victory in Wellington and a player-of-the-match performance from Joe Burns, who scored 170 and 65 in a seven-wicket win in Christchurch.

Adam Voges is applauded by teammates after a double-century at the Basin Reserve in February 2016 // Getty

The series will also be the first for Australia following the home summer, at the end of which David Warner has flagged his plans to retire from Test cricket.

Warner's spot at the top of the order remains a subject of debate during the ongoing Ashes tour, with fellow opener Usman Khawaja the latest to back him.

Australia and New Zealand last played in the Test arena in the 2019-20 summer, when the Aussies ran out comfortable 3-0 winners.

Despite expectations of a closely fought series, Marnus Labuschagne (549 runs at 91.5) led an onslaught by the home side, which included a double century at the SCG.

Full highlights of Labuschagne’s 215 against New Zealand

The tour will also include three T20 internationals ahead of the Tests, which will serve as Australia’s last games before the 2024 T20 World Cup, to be hosted by the West Indies and the United States in June 2024.

After claiming World Cup glory in the shortest format for the first time in 2021, Australia failed to progress beyond the Super 12 stage in 2022 on home soil, largely due to a thumping at the hands of New Zealand.

In the opening game of the tournament, the Black Caps stunned a packed SCG with a huge 89-run win that would provide a lasting dent to Australia’s net run rate and ultimately saw them squeezed to third in Group 1.

NZ silence SCG as Conway, Phillips’ inspire huge win

Game one in the 2024 series will take place at Wellington on February 21 followed by two games at Auckland's Eden Park on February 23 and 25, the latter of which is an afternoon game.

In all, the tour will take in three weeks, with fans interested in making the trip across the ditch to watch able to register interest in travel packages now.