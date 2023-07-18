Australia’s first NZ Test tour in eight years confirmed

Dates are locked in for Australia’s first Test series across the Tasman since 2016, in a tour that will also feature the team’s final T20I series before the 2024 World Cup

Dave Middleton

18 July 2023, 09:01 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

