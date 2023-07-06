Leeds locals hope Headingley keeps haunting Aussies

'One of the best Test matches': Aussies revisit Leeds 2019

If Australia's men's cricketers held any hopes of sneaking into Leeds without being reminded of previous Ashes torment inflicted in England's windswept north-east, they were dashed the moment their team bus rolled through the narrow, winding streets of suburban Headingley.

At the top of St Michael's Lane, which runs past the Yorkshire Cricket Centre on the Test ground's eastern flank, stands a metallic electrical box decorated to celebrate 'The Miracle of Headingley 1981', and emblazoned with the names of that event's patron saints – Ian Botham and Bob Willis.

Should the ghosts of that Test – where England were compelled to follow-on 227 runs behind, only for Botham's blazing 149 (off 148 balls) and Willis's equally destructive 8-43 (off 15.1 overs) to deliver an 18-run win – pre-date most members of Australia's current squad, more contemporary memory joggers lurked around the corner.

Where Greyshiels Avenue intersects with Kirkstall Lane, near the point where the bus disgorged its contents at the entrance to Headingley Pavilion, there's another piece of street art bearing – in poignant simplicity – the baldest of statistics pertaining to Australia's most recent visit in 2019.

For most folk living in the leafy enclave in Leeds' north, and for those cricketers foolish enough to peer out the coach's windows, the painted metal electric box requires no interpretive plaque to complement the 'Stokes 135 Leach 1' that's embellished only by a disembodied pair of glasses.

Even though bespectacled Jack Leach is not involved in the current Ashes battle owing to a back stress fracture, the shadow of his 76-run unbeaten last wicket stand with now-captain Ben Stokes that carried England to a logic-defying win in 2019 hangs heavy over the rematch starting later today.

Outside Headingley, a tribute to the Ian Botham and Bob Willis efforts of 1981 // cricket.com.au

Perhaps the only painful memento missed by the street artist responsible – Leeds local Andy McVeigh, who works under the pseudonym 'Burley Banksy' – was the 'oh no of '01' when Australia's stand-in skipper Adam Gilchrist declared setting England a gettable 315 to win.

Which they duly got, for the loss of just four wickets.

For a moment on Wednesday afternoon, as the Australia players disembarked their bus before conducting a final pre-Test training run on the Headingley outfield, it seemed a priest had been summoned to exorcise the demons of that hellish afternoon four years ago.

However, the presence of Australia-born Reverend Phil Arnold – vicar at Christ Church Upper Armley, barely four kilometres away on the other side of the River Aire – was revealed to be an impromptu social call, in the hope of scoring a selfie with Pat Cummins.

"I'm a huge fan," Rev. Arnold said of Australia's current Test skipper, adding he had taken time out from working on this weekend's sermon which will precede his planned Sunday afternoon visit to the third Test.

It might be the last friendly face Cummins encounters among the Headingley crowd, with the 18,000-seat stadium expected to be filled to the brim and rocked to its foundations by loudly parochial fans vivified by last weekend's furore that erupted around another local lad, Bradford-born Jonny Bairstow.

Locals get behind Jonny Bairstow after a week of controversy // cricket.com.au

Cummins admits returning to the venue where Australia found themselves seemingly poised to retain the Ashes in 2019, only to suffer the sort of gutting defeat from which some teams never recover, proved a little triggering.

"The first thing you think of was 2019, which was a tough Test match but also a fantastic Test match," Cummins said on Wednesday when asked what flashed through his mind upon walking into Headingley for the first time since that sublime Sunday in August 2019.

"That day four was crazy, (so it's) mixed emotions.

"The first emotion is disappointed because the Test match has gone away.

"But you do know it is one of those moments it will be replayed for a long time, and in some regards I felt lucky I was in the middle of it."

That feeling of good fortune is stretched every time the frantic final afternoon is indeed replayed which, given the impact it had and continues to wield on England cricket, seems to be every few days on the cable television network that holds the copyright.

For it was not only Cummins who delivered the final ball of that match, which Stokes clubbed to the cover boundary before roaring in exultation as the Headingley crowd did the same in sun-soaked unison, he was also a central figure in the day's other defining moment.

With England needing two runs to reach immortality and Australia a wicket to retain the urn, Cummins fielded Stokes's reverse sweep at backward point and – with Leach storming down the pitch in an act of unilateral panic – Cummins' throw landed awkwardly and Nathan Lyon fumbled the run out chance at the bowler's end.

Even if his team goes one better on this trip to Leeds, and lands the win needed to secure their first Ashes series win on England's patch since 2001, Cummins doesn't expect that final ball of the 2019 Test will be consigned to the 'not to be aired' section of television archives.

"I remember at the time thinking 'if I hang it outside off, there might be a chance (for Stokes) to nick it," Cummins said, sporting a rueful smile.

"And of course, well I've seen it about a thousand times in the last four years.

"It was a fantastic Test.

"The first two in this series have been fantastic and I'm sure that memory will be brought up quite a bit, just like 2005 (Australia's two-run defeat) was brought up at Edgbaston.

"But we have well and truly moved past that."

For Stokes who, like Cummins, returns to Headingley for resumption of the Ashes battle as his country's captain, the feeling upon once again setting foot on the verdant Yorkshire turf is altogether different.

As if ordained by a force Rev. Arnold might recognise, Stokes wrote a barely believable preamble for Leeds 2023 by playing another Sunday afternoon innings of perhaps even greater moment – albeit with a different denouement – at Lord's three days ago, where he slugged 155 off 214 balls in an ultimately fruitless cause.

It's therefore understandable that, despite trailing 0-2 in the five-Test series and in danger of creating contemporary history of the wrong genre, Stokes and his team can't wait to walk out on Thursday morning to be met by the baying belligerence of the ground's rollicking western terrace.

"I think the magical thing that would happen this week is for us to win the game and keep the Ashes alive," Stokes said on Wednesday, when asked if he felt Headingley was a place where magic things habitually happen.

'I don't know what it is about Headingley, but you can always look back at certain things that have happened here in an Ashes series.

"I don't know why it seems to do that, but the moment just sort of happens.

"We've got some very fond memories here as an England team and I'm sure the supporters have got some fond memories here as spectators as well.

"I think the '81 and 2019 (Tests) will probably come up at some point around the ground."

The controversy that preceded Stokes's blistering batting at Lord's last weekend – the stumping of Bairstow, when he inattentively wandered from his crease while the ball was still 'live' – is a significant factor in the fevered barracking expected at Headingley through this Test.

However, another element in a city that historically wears it Yorkshire white rose with a tad more partisan pride than the cross of St George, is the presence of three home-grown batters in England's upper-middle order for what is believed to be the first time at Headingley.

The previous occasions Yorkshire provided numbers three, four and five in their nation's batting order was a couple of Tests against South Africa in 2017 (at Lord's and Trent Bridge) when those roles were filled by Garry Ballance, Joe Root and Bairstow.

Whenever it's England's turn to bat in what may prove this summer's Ashes decider, it's likely the Headingley mob will increasingly build to a crescendo as Keighley-born Harry Brook comes in at first-drop in his maiden home-town Test, then louder when Sheffield son Root at four, before exploding at the sight of Bairstow batting at five.

"The western terrace is something else really," Stokes said on match eve.

"It's sort of like the Hollies (eastern stand) at Edgbaston, the atmosphere when it gets going there, especially towards the end of the day, is something else.

"When we're on top here they get going with us, but even when things aren't going our way they're always there with us.

"It's just an amazing atmosphere at Headingley.

"It always has been, every time we play here and I think they absolutely love the fact Yorkshire people walk out and play here.

"They love watching Jonny (Bairstow) and Joe (Root) come out and play cricket for England, and the old saying of 'strong Yorkshire, strong England', they love the fact we play big games here.

"And they love the fact they can watch Yorkshiremen walk out and represent their country."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Australia won by 43 runs

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood