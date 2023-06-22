Aussies weigh up debutants, dual leggies in Ashes Test

Debutants, Dukes balls on Aussies' minds for Test battle

Australia are staying tight-lipped on the make-up of their XI on the eve of the Ashes Test at Trent Bridge, but signs point towards two debutantes donning the Baggy Green for the first time on Thursday morning.

Australia trained in the Nottingham sunshine on Wednesday afternoon after the previous day’s session was rained out, and at the conclusion of that final hit-out captain Alyssa Healy and coach Shelley Nitschke sat huddled together in the middle of the Trent Bridge outfield, deep in discussion.

"We haven't completely confirmed our XI just yet," Healy told reporters in Nottingham prior to Australia’s training session.

"With the rain yesterday, we didn't really get a good look at the ground and the wicket in particular. But we'll have a look at that today."

Phoebe Litchfield seems set to partner Beth Mooney at the top of the order after opening alongside her fellow-left-hander in two warm-up games leading into this Test, while former Ireland allrounder Kim Garth is poised to add a Baggy Green to her recent ODI and T20I debuts in the green and gold.

"(Litchfield's) a great option for us up the top, there's been a lot spoken about the opportunities up there and she looks like a brilliant international cricketer for Australia, and I can't wait to see what she can do," Healy continued.

Phoebe Litchfield looks set to make her Test debut for Australia // Getty

Garth impressed with the Dukes ball during Australia’s three-day warm-up in Leicester, taking the new ball alongside speedster Darcie Brown.

That pair would be joined by allrounders Annabel Sutherland, Ellyse Perry and Tahlia McGrath, leaving Australia with a raft of pace options, while Megan Schutt looks set to miss out after bowling just four overs in the practice match.

Australia’s biggest call will be on the make-up of their spin attack, with leg-spinners Georgia Wareham and Alana King and left-armer Jess Jonassen all vying for spots.

Wareham and King are two attacking options and England have named an XI made up entirely of right-handed batters.

Jonassen meanwhile reminded selectors of her all-round red-ball capabilities when she took a handful of wickets and hit an unbeaten 173 playing for Australia in a warm-up against England’s Test attack last week.

If Australia wanted to fit all three into their XI, they would need to leave out one of their pace-bowling allrounders, or even off-spinning allrounder Ashleigh Gardner, given England have no left-handers and former opener Alyssa Healy has shifted down the order and would play a similarly aggressive middle-order role.

"If you look at the makeup of our squad, we've got two leg-spinners so looking at the balance of our side, and potentially the conditions out there, is probably going to dictate where we lean on (picking one or both)," Healy said.

"But other than that, I think we're pretty much settled, it's just a couple of calls here and there."

England confirmed their XI more than 24 hours before the toss, with veteran white-ball batter Danni Wyatt and 22-year-old quick Lauren Filer to make their Test debuts.

Wyatt, who has played 102 ODIs and 143 T20Is in a 13-year international career, is slotted to come in at No.6 in a move aimed at adding firepower to the middle-order.

The 32-year-old takes the spot many pundits had earmarked for 18-year-old batter Alice Capsey, who failed to fire in the three-day warm-up game against Australia A and who was released from the Test squad on Tuesday to join England A in Loughborough.

Wyatt did not feature in that game against Australia A; instead, she joined England A for their own three-day game against the senior Australian side where she scored 37 off 46 deliveries in her only innings for the match.

Filer takes the final spot in the pace attack, edging out fellow speedster Issy Wong, while uncapped allrounder Dani Gibson is the other player to miss out from England’s squad of 13.

"At one point Danni probably thought she would never get a Test cap. We picked her because want her to play exactly like she does in ODI cricket," captain Heather Knight said.

"She is one of the best attackers of spin in the world, and she makes it very tricky to set fields.

"We want her to have a little bit of a counter punch and use her experience there as well."

England XI: Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Sophia Dunkley, Danni Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (vc), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt

Test: June 22-26 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11am local (7pm AEST)

First T20I: July 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, 6.35pm (3.35am July 2 AEST)

Second T20I: July 5 at The Oval, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 6 AEST)

Third T20I: July 8 at Lord’s, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 9 AEST)

First ODI: July 12 at The County Ground, Bristol, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (7pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)