Women's Ashes - Test

Aussies weigh up debutants, dual leggies in Ashes Test

Opting not to name their XI after Nottingham rain prevented a proper look at the Trent Bridge wicket, new faces are set to feature for Australia in the Ashes Test at Trent Bridge

Laura Jolly in Nottingham

22 June 2023, 07:30 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo