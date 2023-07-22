Rain offers best chance for Aussies to cheer a draw

Bairstow blazes 99 not out, Wood roughs up Aussies

It was the scenes of celebration glimpsed on Australia's team balcony at Old Trafford upon holding out for a draw against the odds that convinced England they had their quarry where they wanted them in the oft-eulogised 2005 Ashes.

And with the 2023 iteration of the Baggy Green brigade now seemingly reliant on a no-result to ensure they don't run the risk of surrendering the urn as did Ricky Ponting's men 18 years ago, it's not difficult to imagine similar scenes might greet a rain-ruined draw should Manchester's weather meet expectations.

Of course, there are glaring differences between the perspective confronting Australia as they anxiously survey the skies and select weather apps over the coming weekend and that which greeted the 2005 group who turned up to find 20,000 fans locked out of Old Trafford for the final day in 2005.

For a start, the wicket block at the famous ground has since been rotated 90 degrees and the pavilion balcony from which thin-lipped Australia players watched the agonising final session back then is now a plush corporate suite for well-heeled clients.

More importantly, Australia's predicament in that Test was more dire because it was the third match of a five-match series poised at 1-1 and, as results ultimately showed, even a draw in Manchester was not going to guarantee they kept hold of the trophy.

By contrast, if a combination of rain and/or Australia's last six wickets conspire to prevent England claiming a win they have notionally earned by brutally outplaying their rivals across the first three days, the battle for the Ashes is over for another two years.

But there would be a similarly wry response if Australia uncorked a celebration on the new players' mezzanine at Old Trafford on Sunday having retained the urn effectively by default.

Back in 2005, it was the sight of Australia's last pair Brett Lee and Glenn McGrath hugging on the pitch after surviving England's desperate victory push, and their teammates even more triumphant reaction on the pavilion balcony that caught then-England skipper Michael Vaughan's eye.

"I looked behind me and saw them jumping up and down on the balcony," Vaughan wrote years later. "I told the lads to look at them celebrating.

"I never thought I would see an Australia team celebrate a draw.

"I said: 'If we play like this, and I know we will be better at Trent Bridge (next Test), then the Ashes will be ours, no question. We have got them mentally'."

As history attests, Vaughan's men duly went to Trent Bridge and snuck home by three wickets, then themselves held out for a draw in the finale at The Oval to secure the Ashes for the first time in almost 20 years.

Australia have not won another series on British soil to this day.

That bit of history will be rewritten if Australia can winkle a win from one of the final two Tests of this series at Old Trafford and The Oval, although fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has conceded a couple of days of biblical-style deluge and a resultant stalemate would suit his team just fine.

"I'd be very pleased," Hazlewood when asked his thoughts on two days of relentless rain after Australia finished day three 4-113 and still 162 runs short of forcing England to bat a second time.

"It's obviously forecast, and forecasts can change all the time (but) rain and light plays a big part in cricket and has done forever.

"So it'd be great to lose a few overs here and there and make our job a little easier of hanging in there. It's pretty obvious."

In fairness to Hazlewood, he had earlier reaffirmed the philosophy aired by his captain Pat Cummins in the lead-up to this fourth Test when it was well known the forecast for the last two scheduled days was typical of England's wettest city.

He claimed pursuit of victory was the mindset Australia would take into whatever play was possible on the final two days, although another telling history chapter would need to be erased if that was to transpire.

Only two teams in history have recorded victories after trailing by the 275 England led on the first innings here, or more, and one of those came because Pakistan forfeited in protest at The Oval in 2006 despite holding a 331-run advantage.

The other was Australia's miracle win over Sri Lanka at Colombo in 1992 where the margin was initially 291 before the difference on the final day was proved to be spin pair Greg Matthews (4-76) and Shane Warne (3-11) who instigated an epic collapse.

Even if Australia find a way to make England chase a target at Old Trafford where Sunday's weather looks marginally more promising than Saturday's, they don't have a specialist spinner in their starting XI to call upon.

It's therefore more likely responsibility for salvaging a draw will fall on a batter capable of playing the sort of innings fashioned in 2005 by Ponting, whose 156 in almost seven hours at the crease is rated by the man himself as his proudest Test innings.

"Obviously we're a long way behind as you can see on the scoreboard, but we're just slowly spent the next two days trying to grab back a little bit of momentum," Hazlewood said.

"That (winning) is still the mindset I think of all the time when playing cricket."

If the forecast rain eases or fails to show, then it will likely be Marnus Labuschagne (unbeaten on 44 at stumps) called upon to reprise the role of Ponting 18 years ago with others among Australia's bulked-up batting order to play the parts of Warne (34 in 99 minutes) and an injury hampered Michael Clarke (39 in 73).

However, England's success in that series was driven by a four-pronged pace battery of Steve Harmison, Matthew Hoggard, Andrew Flintoff and Simon Jones with useful support provided by finger spinner Ashley Giles.

On the evidence presented in the first innings at Old Trafford and the 41 overs sent down in bright sunlight on Friday evening, the current England combination of Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes along with spinner Moeen Ali is just as potent.

Certainly the way Wood cut down Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith and Travis Head in a couple of electrifying spells late on day three suggests he looms as his team's trump card in their search for a series-levelling win.

And as was the case on the habitually dry and abrasive Old Trafford surface 18 years ago, there were distinct hints in England's attack that reverse swing might still play a role despite the residual dampness expected over the weekend.

"We've taken 4-100 today, I think it's been a really good day for us as a group," England keeper Jonny Bairstow said after stumps on Friday.

"I think the skills the boys employed on that wicket and the way they went about it and bowled was a credit to the bowling attack.

"So coming in tomorrow, if there is some weather around, maybe some overheads you'd like to hope we're able to create some chances.

"We'll open the curtains, we'll all come in and see what tomorrow holds because the weather men have been right, and the weather men have been wrong.

"Who knows what's going to happen, but we'll still turn up with the same mindset and that will be to try and take another six wickets."