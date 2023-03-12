'Proper grind': Aussies look to Pakistan in fight to end

Gill century helps India's batters control third day

Australia are hoping to channel their grinding series win in Pakistan last year as they admit victory in their Border Gavaskar Trophy finale likely cannot be achieved until the final session of their Test tour.

The visitors still have 17 Indian wickets to take on the final two days of the series, with their first-innings advantage reduced to 191 at stumps on Saturday after Shubman Gill (128) peeled off a glittering century.

The Ahmedabad surface has shown few signs of deterioration despite baking for three days in dry heat exacerbated by the Narendra Modi Stadium's 132,000 seats that tower over it.

"Over here what I've learned, the black soil seems to hold together a lot better than the red soil," Nathan Lyon said at stumps after bowling 37 overs for the solitary wicket of Gill.

"There's not an overly great deal of footmarks out there to hit for spinners.

"We may see it start to go up and down a little bit more. But even talking to 'Starcy' (paceman Mitchell Starc), he's putting in a lot of effort and the ball just seems to be stopping in the wicket.

"With the warmer weather here hopefully there's still a result in this game. We've just got to bowl well in the morning and get the pressure in their change room."

This is the first Test in this series that will go into a fourth day and Lyon is preparing to fight to the bitter end of a tour that began with back-to-back defeats.

The attritional nature of play is more reminiscent of the batter-friendly surfaces Australia encountered on their three-Test tour of Pakistan last year.

After taking only four wickets in the first match of that campaign in Pakistan, Pat Cummins' men then fell agonisingly short of victory in the second before sealing a 1-0 series triumph in the final hour of the tour in Lahore.

Lyon took a fourth-innings five-wicket haul while Australia's quicks used reverse swing to devastating effect to clinch the win and the off-spinner hopes this ongoing Test can once again open up late on a wearing surface.

"These are the type of Test matches that are won in the last half-an-hour of day five, and these are the type of Test matches you want to be a part of," said Lyon.

"The hard grind with a potential great reward at the end of it. They're challenging, but we're all up for a challenge, and it's a proper grind, good Test cricket."

Gill, overlooked for the first two Tests of this series before India dumped KL Rahul, had been known to the Australians having made his debut during India's series win in 2020-21.

Lyon dismissed the 23-year-old lbw late on day three, but not before he had surged to a clinical second Test century that has allowed India to halt the visitors' momentum.

"I felt the way Shubman played was exceptional to be honest," said Lyon. "His defence was there but he was also quite proactive and wanted to look to score.

"That one I got him on was probably a little bit flatter, a little bit faster than what he was expecting. So a decent ball on my behalf, but I thought the way he went about it was pretty special.

"His second Test hundred and he looked quite comfortable and confident with the way he was going about it. He's definitely a special player."

Border-Gavaskar Qantas Tour of India 2023

February 9-13: India won by an innings and 132 runs

February 17-21: India won by six wickets

March 1-5: Australia won by nine wickets

March 9-13: Fourth Test, Ahmedabad, 3pm AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat