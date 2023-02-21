India v Australia Tests - Men

Di Venuto flags faith in Aussies' batting plans

Batting coach Michael Di Venuto believes Australia's plans weren't wrong despite a horror 90-minute collapse

Andrew Ramsey

21 February 2023, 07:36 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

