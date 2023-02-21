Di Venuto flags faith in Aussies' batting plans

To reiterate the faith Australia retains in their plans on spin-friendly India pitches, batting coach Michael Di Venuto points to the position of strength they had attained at Delhi before a 90-minute "car crash in slow motion" put paid to their hopes of a historic series win.

Holding an 86-run lead with eight second-innings wickets in hand, and with their two most proficient players of spin – Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith - at the crease, Australia had forced their foes to adopt more defensive field placings as the second Test swung slightly the visitors way.

Smith's dismissal to a rarely employed sweep shot then triggered one of the most dramatic batting collapses in the men's team's recent history with eight wickets falling for 28 runs in 13 overs of carnage that Di Venuto described as "frenetic".

But the batting coach notes the fact Australia had wrested an advantage in the Test prior to that cataclysm provided evidence the plans hatched for playing on surfaces that have aided spin bowling were, and continue to be, sound.

It's just that a desire to push the scoring rate along and build a sizeable lead quickly came to seize Australia's collective batting mindset and, when that brought a clatter of wickets, incoming batters abandoned their individual plans and the innings went into freefall.

"Plans certainly weren't wrong," Di Venuto said today in Delhi, where a majority of Australia's squad are taking a few days break from cricket before re-focusing their attention on the third Test at Indore starting March 1.

"Our plans are good, but if people go away from their plans they're going to get in trouble, as we saw.

"We were almost ahead of the game, and the feeling just looking at it was 'geez, if we just get another 50 runs real quick' which you can't do in this country.

"We've spoken about that, so it's not like it's something new.

"But pressure does strange things and we saw a lot of people go out and try and sweep their way to a score.

"It's not all doom and gloom, but the 90 minutes of batting certainly wasn't anything special."

Amid the scrutiny that has fallen on Australia's batting following their six-wicket loss at Delhi, with India holding an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four Test series, it's been the loss of six second-innings wickets to sweep shots that's been aired most volubly.

Di Venuto acknowledges the stroke is rarely practiced by India batters in their home conditions, and notes it carries a high percentage of risk for players who aren't adept at deploying it in other circumstances, but counsels against calls that it be banished from the visitors' repertoire.

He cites the skill with which opener Usman Khawaja swept his way to a series average of 150-plus in Pakistan last year and almost 50 on the subsequent Test campaign in Sri Lanka as evidence players who are confident and competent using the stroke should continue to pursue it.

Where he sees problems, as illustrated so graphically at Arun Jaitley Stadium last Sunday, is batters going to the crease under pressure from falling wickets and India's world-class spin bowling, and using the sweep as a method of trying to get off strike rather than trusting their defence to survive.

"Uz (Khawaja) played beautifully in the first innings (at Delhi), and has through Pakistan and the subcontinent," Di Venuto said.

"It (sweeping) is part of his game, but he also picks the balls to do it.

"It's smart, he's not using it as a form of defence and I think that's what happened towards the back end (of Australia's second innings).

"People weren't trusting their defence so started trying to sweep, which is the wrong way to go about it.

"But when you're under pressure and you panic, and you're not trusting your defence, sometimes it is 'I've just got to get up the other end' and how do you do that?

"The sweep shot the other day seemed to be the way they were trying to do it, which is not the ideal way on a spinning wicket with variable bounce.

"It's common sense, but that's pressure.

"If you're coming over here, and you're not a sweeper but you're trying to sweep, that's not going to work and I think we had some good examples of that."

Prior to Australia's departure for India where they have won one Test series in the past 50 years (in 2004), Khawaja spoke about the importance of sticking to formulated plans having learned from previous visits to the subcontinent that chopping and changing only compounds shortcomings.

But Di Venuto also stressed it's impractical to try and impose a single batting template on a group that includes myriad methods for achieving results, and it was therefore up to individual batters to identify their best means of surviving and thriving, and then holding to it.

Much has been made of Smith's dismissal which triggered Sunday's collapse, with the unsuccessful sweep he aimed against Ravichandran Ashwin the first such stroke he attempted for the series.

Given his stellar record in India, where his average of 60 prior to this campaign was the highest of any Australia batter to have played 10 innings or more there, Di Venuto conceded the manner of the former skipper's dismissal was "unusual".

And he added Smith's reaction to the lapse when he returned to the dressing room at Delhi should have left those teammates awaiting their turn to bat in no doubt the sweep shot was a ploy that carried significant risk.

"I haven't spoken to him yet about that, and where he's at," Di Venuto said of Smith, with whom he has worked closely over the past decade of the right-hander's batting dominance.

"But he's excited about these conditions, he loves these conditions.

"It will be a frustrating thing for him at the moment that he hasn't had the impact he would have liked.

"He was certainly disappointed when he got out, and he made it known in the dressing room it was a poor shot.

"I think most people would have heard that, so they should have had a fair idea of what not to do."

Australia coach Andrew McDonald said yesterday that despite his team's mission to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy already having proved unsuccessful, there was still much to play for in the final two Tests with a berth in next June's World Test Championship final at The Oval still up for grabs.

For that reason, a bulk of the remaining squad – with confirmation today opener David Warner will join fast bowler Josh Hazlewood in returning to Australia to recover from the hairline fracture to his elbow – have been granted a few days leave from cricket duties.

Some players took part in training at Delhi today, among them allrounder Cameron Green whose recovery from a fractured finger is on track for him to be considered for selection at Indore along with fast bowler Mitchell Starc who was available for the Delhi Test.

Other members of the touring party engaged in activities away from the nets, with some making the 220km trip to Agra and the Taj Mahal and some taking to the golf course, before preparation for Indore begins with a review of what went amiss last Sunday.

"For the next couple of days, it's a chance for them to get away from cricket and to relax a little bit," Di Venuto said.

"It will be hard for them to switch off after what's happened in the first couple of Tests but hopefully it recharges the batteries a little bit, and they come in fresh in a few days' time.

"It was pretty obvious where we went wrong.

"With batting, it's a pretty similar analogy – you've got to swim between the flags in this country.

"If you go outside the flags in your game plan, you're going to get in trouble."

