Aussies unchanged, bowl first in Rajkot

Australia make history with crushing win in Mumbai

Australia will field an unchanged XI as they chase a second consecutive away-series victory over India in Rajkot tonight.

Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and, like he did in Mumbai, elected to bowl first.

After their most dominant victory over India in ODI history on Tuesday, the tourists decided not to meddle with success and avoided the temptation to bring in quick Josh Hazlewood.

India have made two changes; Rishabh Pant and Shardul Takur out for Manish Pandey and Navdeep Saini

Twin tons to David Warner and Finch put a stamp on the 10-wicket thrashing in Mumbai and victory in Rajkot will ensure an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

Australia leg-spinner captured the big wicket of India captain Virat Kohli for 16 in the first ODI, the sixth time he has captured his wicket at international level.

But despite his success against Kohli, Zampa expects the India skipper to come back hard tonight.

"He's one of the toughest guys I've ever had to bowl to, particularly after game one," Zampa said.

"Game two coming up...I think he will be even more switched on.

"We basically just find that Virat finds leg-spinners hard to line up early in his innings, to be honest.

"I think it's important to try and have a game plan to him, so we figured out for that last game that it would be good to start with leg-spin to him.

"I've got him out four times in the last year so it's nice to have that confidence to bowl to him at the start of his innings."

Australia has only once played at Rajkot’s Khanderi Stadium, a lone-T20 loss in 2013, Finch top scoring with 89 from 52 balls.

Recently capped debutant Marnus Labuschagne joined Protea Hansie Cronje and Kiwi Jeremy Coney to be listed at number four in their first ODI and not get a bat.

The tourists will get just a one-day break after this match, with the third and final ODI scheduled on Sunday in Bengaluru.

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul (wk), Shereyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia Qantas ODI Tour of India 2020

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India squad: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami.

First ODI: Australia win by 10 wickets in Mumbai

Second ODI: January 17, Rajkot (D/N) (Fox & Kayo)

Third ODI: January 19, Bengaluru (D/N) (Fox & Kayo)