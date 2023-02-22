ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Aussies set for semi-final blockbuster against India

The only team to beat Australia in the past two years, India pose a formidable challenge in Thursday's T20 World Cup semi-final

Laura Jolly in Cape Town

22 February 2023, 09:00 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

