Aussies set for semi-final blockbuster against India

Australia's recent successes against India will count for little when the fierce rivals once again meet in a tournament knockout game this Thursday, Australia opener Beth Mooney says.

India were locked into second spot in their T20 World Cup group when England thrashed Pakistan on Tuesday, setting up a mouth-watering first semi-final between the 2020 champions and runners-up at Newlands.

England will meet South Africa in Friday's second semi, after the Proteas defeated Bangladesh by 10 wickets on Tuesday night to cement second spot in Group 1.

Australia won December's five-game T20I series in Mumbai 4-1, with the only loss coming via a super over, but the scoreline did not do justice to how hard India pushed the world's top-ranked team across the tour.

The Aussies have lost just two official matches in any format since dropping a T20I to New Zealand on March 21, 2021 – but notably, both of those defeats have come to India.

And although Meg Lanning's team took the honours both times they played India during last year's Commonwealth Games, they were forced to fight back from 5-49 in the opening group game, then held off the same opposition by just nine runs to claim the gold medal 10 days later.

Australia won Commonwealth Games gold against India last August // Getty

"I'm expecting it to be a huge contest, they've pushed us significantly in the last few years, and they have a bunch of match winners in that line-up as well," Mooney told reporters in Cape Town on Tuesday.

"We're not expecting it to be easy by any means, whether it's with a bat or the ball, but we certainly know the style of play they've come at us with in the past and they know ours pretty well, too.

"There won't be any surprises I don't think come Thursday afternoon.

"I think if we do all the right things sort of today at training, and tomorrow as well, hopefully we can come into that game feeling really confident.

"But as we know, everyone's starting from scratch, and no one's got any points leading into that first semi, so we know we've got to be on our game from ball one."

Aussies wary but confident ahead of huge India semi-final

Australia's full 15-player squad trained at Western Province Cricket Club on Tuesday morning, toiling away on a warm morning at the picturesque venue just a stone's throw from Newlands.

After missing Saturday's final group game against South Africa with quad soreness, Alyssa Healy batted in the nets – testing her leg with some hastily run twos – before a range hitting session in the middle, and she appears a certain starter for the semi-final.

Plotting ways to nullify the key threats in India's bowling attack will be front of mind for the Australians, including the new-ball danger posed by the swing of Renuka Thakur.

Alyssa Healy came through a nets session without worry // cricket.com.au

Thakur had England in all sorts at 3-29 in their group game last Saturday, while she tore through the Australian top-order taking 4-18 during the Commonwealth Games last year.

"She is certainly one we'll have a look at as batting unit as to how we can nullify her the threat because I think she's been pretty incredible this T20 World Cup," Mooney said.

"If we can nullify that as early as possible, then that will hopefully set us up for a big total.

"We don't take anyone in that Indian team lightly.

"We've got to have really clear, clinical plans against them, whether it's with the bat or the ball."

An aerial view of Australia's training on Tuesday // cricket.com.au

Australia will get another look at Newlands at their final training session on Wednesday.

They did not play at the ground during the group stage but they did meet India in a warm-up at the iconic Cape Town venue earlier this month.

On that occasion Australia scored 8-129 then bowled India out for just 86, but speaking to cricket.com.au on Sunday, Megan Schutt said she was not reading much into that result.

"Warm-up games are there for a reason, both teams didn't play at full strength and were trying new options, but we know what they're capable of," Schutt said.

"They play some amazing cricket and no doubt they'll come out really hard."

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Australia's T20 World Cup 2023 fixtures

Feb 11: beat New Zealand by 97 runs

Feb 14: beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

Feb 16: beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets

Feb 18: beat South Africa by six wickets

Semi-finals

Feb 23: Australia v India, Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 24 AEDT)

Feb 24: England v South Africa, Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 25 AEDT)

Final

Feb 26: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 27 AEDT)