Dettol T20I Series v India

No.1 ranking on the line as Australia fine tune for Cup

Australia will reclaim the No.1 T20 ranking if they can win their three-match series against India, starting tonight

AAP

4 December 2020, 07:27 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo