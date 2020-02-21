ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Sutherland, Strano in as Aussies bowl in Cup opener

Stage set in Sydney as Lanning's side look to get their tournament off on the right foot against the might of India

Laura Jolly at Sydney Showground Stadium

21 February 2020, 06:37 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo