CommBank Series v India - Test

Raj lauds fast-bowling attack as India eye Test boilover

Mithali Raj rates her current pace attack as one of the best the side has ever fielded, as both captains look ahead to an historic day-night Test on the Gold Coast

Adam Burnett on the Gold Coast

29 September 2021, 02:44 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo