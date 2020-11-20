Vodafone Test Series v India

Adelaide Test boost with lockdown lifted

South Australia's coronavirus lockdown set to come to an end this weekend, raising hopes the first Test between Australia and India will go ahead as scheduled

AAP

20 November 2020, 03:03 PM AEST

