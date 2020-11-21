Fans snap up tickets for blockbuster series

Fans have been quick to snap up tickets to the highly-anticipated Dettol ODI and T20I series between Australia and India, with five of the six matches sold out.

About 1900 public seats remained for the opening one-day match in Sydney on November 27 after tickets went on sale on Friday morning.

Matches at the SCG (November 29) and Manuka Oval (December 2) are at capacity, while the three T20 matches on December 4, 6 and 8 at the two venues will also be full.

The limited capacities at venues amid the coronavirus pandemic was expected to see demand for tickets rival an Ashes summer, with Australia's large ex-pat Indian population just as eager as home supporters to see their heroes in action live.

Both the SCG and Manuka Oval will be at 50 per cent capacity for the matches.

CA has kept entry level prices at $30 for adults and $10 for kids (plus booking fees) for the fifth straight summer, and all prices are the same as India's last tour in 2018-19.

“The rivalry between the Australian and Indian men’s cricket teams is one of the greatest in international sport and this series is shaping up as an epic,” Cricket Australia’s Executive General Manager of Fan Engagement Anthony Everard said.

“It’s been fantastic to see so much interest in the Dettol ODI and T20I Series, with the high demand starting from (on Thursday) with our pre-sale period offered to the Australian Cricket Family.

“It didn’t take long for things to move quickly, with now just a couple of thousand tickets remaining for the first ODI on November 27 at the SCG.

“We’re extremely grateful to the NSW and ACT Government for working with us to bring cricket to Sydney and Canberra, and this shows how strong the love for the game is.

“The safety of our fans will still be our number one priority, so communications to ticket holders will be occurring to ensure our COVID-safe plans are executed effectively.”

The release of tickets for the Test summer will be staggered to ensure the latest possible public health directives are available.

The remaining tickets to the first Dettol ODI can be accessed at cricket.com.au/tickets.

India Tour of Australia 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

Australia ODI & T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey , Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan

Dettol ODI Series v India

First ODI: November 27, SCG, 2.40pm AEDT

Second ODI: November 29, SCG, 2.40pm AEDT

Third ODI: December 2, Manuka Oval, 2.40pm AEDT

Dettol T20 INTL Series v India

First T20: December 4, Manuka Oval, 7.10pm AEDT

Second T20: December 6, SCG, 7.10pm AEDT

Third T20: December 8, SCG, 7.10pm AEDT

Tour matches

Australia A v India A, December 6-8, Drummoyne Oval

Australia A v Indians, December 11-13, SCG (day-night)

Vodafone Test Series v India

First Test: December 17-21, Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (day-night)

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT

*The matches and travel remain subject to any relevant government restrictions or requirements.